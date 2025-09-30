Thousands of Manitobans gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

At the RBC Convention Centre, thousands of survivors, families, and Manitobans gathered in a sea of orange to honour those who didn’t make it home, those who did, and to continue the work ahead. Mitchell Ringos reports.

By Mitchell Ringos

Posted September 30, 2025 7:29 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 8:08 pm.

Thousands of survivors, families, and Manitobans gathered in a sea of orange at RBC Convention Centre on Tuesday to honour those who didn’t make it home, those who did, and to continue the work ahead.

“We’re here to make sure all our children are given every opportunity because that’s the future we want, so together we can make that future possible for our people,” said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization.

SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels at the RBC Convention Centre for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Photo Credit: Mitchell Ringos, CityNews)

Orange Shirt Day, also known as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, was inspired by Phyllis Webstad, whose orange shirt was taken from her when she arrived at residential school in 1973.

For years, Orange Shirt Day in Winnipeg was organized by the Wa-Say Healing Centre, led by Wayne Mason. Last year, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization stepped in to help with funding, and this year, SCO has officially taken over hosting the event.

“This is the fifth annual walk and it’s overwhelming because it just keeps getting bigger. When I looked back and saw that sea of orange, it touched me, you know,” said Mason.

Open Gallery 9 items

The Healing Walk began at Oodena Circle at The Forks before a sea of orange began moving through the streets of downtown Winnipeg, heading all the way to the RBC Convention Centre. CityNews spoke to some locals taking part in the walk about why they came out.

“This day means a lot to me, my mom is a survivor, and I have international and intergenerational trauma from it, and this is a reconnection to our culture and what I believe,” said Martha Paul, an Orange Shirt Day participant.

Minhno, another Orange Shirt Day participant, said, “I believe this is the least we can do, and I am speaking for myself as an immigrant, to acknowledge what was done to them.”

Trista Sinclair, an Orange Shirt Day participant, added, “We’re coming together as one and reconciling the past, and we are all moving forward as on,e and I am so grateful to be a part of it.”

Sue Caribou, a residential school survivor, said, “I’m a survivor and today is a special day for me because I see so much love, lots of love, so I am really honoured that I came to this walk.”

Sue Caribou, a residential school survivor. (Photo Credit: Mitchell Ringos, CityNews)

Inside the RBC Convention Centre, the grand entry filled the floor with song, dance, and ceremony. Leaders say it’s not only a chance to celebrate culture but also to remind young people of their strength and identity.

“Orange Shirt Day is about the ones taken, the parents left behind, and the children who never came home. Let’s keep them in our hearts, but Orange Shirt Day is also about Canada’s ability to change for the better, and looking around it makes me very proud,” said Premier Wab Kinew.

Premier Wab Kinew at the RBC Convention Centre for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Photo Credit: Mitchell Ringos, CityNews)
