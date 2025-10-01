Ontario falling short of child-care fee, space creation, staffing goals: auditor

Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2025 11:13 am.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 12:14 pm.

Ontario’s auditor general says the province isn’t on track to meet its targets on child-care fees, number of spaces created or percentage of qualified staff within the $10-a-day system.

Auditor general Shelley Spence’s office released four special reports on Wednesday, including one looking at Ontario’s progress in implementing the national child-care program.

While several provinces have already lowered parent fees to an average of $10 a day, Spence says Ontario is not on track to meet that based on its current plans.

When Ontario signed the child-care deal with the federal government in 2022, it agreed to create 86,000 new spaces within the system by December 2026 but the auditor says the province only achieved about 75 per cent of its interim target at the end of 2024.

She says last fall the government reworked the way it assigned space creation targets in different regions of the province – instead of focusing on areas most in need of new spaces, it focused on areas that could more quickly create spaces, so Ontario had a better shot at meeting its overall target.

As well, while the number of registered early childhood educators in the system has increased, it’s still below the province’s target, and while the government estimated in 2022 that it would need 8,500 more ECEs by 2026, the auditor says that has now risen to 10,000.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

31m ago

Two children injured in separate scooter collisions in Toronto, raising safety concerns

Two children were hospitalized on Tuesday after being struck by vehicles while riding scooters in separate incidents in Toronto, renewing concerns about scooter safety for young riders. On Tuesday morning,...

41m ago

Auditor general finds Ford government chose many projects backed by lobbyists to receive skills development funds

Ontario's Auditor General Shelley Spence took aim at Doug Ford government's Skills Development Fund in her annual report released on Wednesday. The fund has for years awarded funds to non-profits, unions...

14m ago

Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30...

1h ago

Top Stories

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

31m ago

Two children injured in separate scooter collisions in Toronto, raising safety concerns

Two children were hospitalized on Tuesday after being struck by vehicles while riding scooters in separate incidents in Toronto, renewing concerns about scooter safety for young riders. On Tuesday morning,...

41m ago

Auditor general finds Ford government chose many projects backed by lobbyists to receive skills development funds

Ontario's Auditor General Shelley Spence took aim at Doug Ford government's Skills Development Fund in her annual report released on Wednesday. The fund has for years awarded funds to non-profits, unions...

14m ago

Ottawa denies Marineland request to export its remaining beluga whales to China

Ottawa has denied a request from Marineland to send its remaining beluga whales to China. Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson says the federal government will not grant an export permit to ship the 30...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
City says it's strengthening tenant protections

Mayor Oliva Chow tours a Scarborough apartment that tenants say is plagued with problems. Michelle Mackey reports on how the city says it's strengthening tenant protections.

13h ago

2:21
Children injured in North York apartment fire

A one-alarm fire at a North York apartment building sent five people to the hospital late Monday, including three children and a Toronto firefighter. Shauna Hunt has the details.

15h ago

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.

23h ago

0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

23h ago

1:25
Another sign the Eglinton Crosstown may be opening soon

Metrolinx says they're set to start a 30-day revenue demonstration test this week.

23h ago

More Videos