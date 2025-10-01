First pitch for Games 1, 2 of Blue Jays’ ALDS slated for afternoon

Get ready for more day baseball.

The Toronto Blue Jays will host Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS with afternoon start times, MLB announced on Wednesday.

If the Boston Red Sox, who hold a 1-0 lead over the New York Yankees in their wild-card series, advance, first pitch will be at 1:08 p.m. ET / 10:08 a.m. PT for Saturday’s Game 1 at Rogers Centre, while Sunday’s Game 2 will start at 4:08 p.m. ET / 1:08 p.m. PT.

Should the Yankees come back to win the series against the Red Sox, both Games 1 and 2 will start at 4:08 p.m. ET. All Blue Jays games will be on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

For now, the Yankees will host the Red Sox for Game 2 of their series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, with live coverage on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will prepare for the ALDS with a pair of public intrasquad games on Wednesday and Thursday.