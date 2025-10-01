First pitch for Games 1, 2 of Blue Jays’ ALDS slated for afternoon

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a run-scoring single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted October 1, 2025 6:12 pm.

Get ready for more day baseball.

The Toronto Blue Jays will host Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS with afternoon start times, MLB announced on Wednesday.

If the Boston Red Sox, who hold a 1-0 lead over the New York Yankees in their wild-card series, advance, first pitch will be at 1:08 p.m. ET / 10:08 a.m. PT for Saturday’s Game 1 at Rogers Centre, while Sunday’s Game 2 will start at 4:08 p.m. ET / 1:08 p.m. PT.

Should the Yankees come back to win the series against the Red Sox, both Games 1 and 2 will start at 4:08 p.m. ET. All Blue Jays games will be on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

For now, the Yankees will host the Red Sox for Game 2 of their series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, with live coverage on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will prepare for the ALDS with a pair of public intrasquad games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday. The British scientist, best...

3h ago

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

4h ago

A woman blocked from visiting her elderly mother at a long term care home speaks out

A Toronto woman, who asked not to be publicly identified due to ongoing legal issues with her mother’s estate, is detailing what she calls a cruel and illegal order from a long term care home where her...

1h ago

Program helps young photographer with Down syndrome start his own business

At first glance, 27-year-old Zafeer Madani looks like any other photographer in his element. Camera in hand, eyes locked on the light as he searches for the perfect shot. But behind each photo is a...

2h ago

Top Stories

Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday. The British scientist, best...

3h ago

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

4h ago

A woman blocked from visiting her elderly mother at a long term care home speaks out

A Toronto woman, who asked not to be publicly identified due to ongoing legal issues with her mother’s estate, is detailing what she calls a cruel and illegal order from a long term care home where her...

1h ago

Program helps young photographer with Down syndrome start his own business

At first glance, 27-year-old Zafeer Madani looks like any other photographer in his element. Camera in hand, eyes locked on the light as he searches for the perfect shot. But behind each photo is a...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
Vehicle fire and shooting in Brampton leaves neighbourhood shaken

A vehicle fire and shooting at a Brampton home left the neighbourhood shaken as the homeowners say they were randomly targeted.

4h ago

3:10
Toronto woman who says she was denied right to visit her mother at a long term care home, calls for change

A woman says for several weeks she was barred from visiting her own mother at a Scarborough Long Term Care Home, eventually having to hire a lawyer to get unrestricted visitation rights. Pat Taney reports.

39m ago

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.
0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
1:25
Another sign the Eglinton Crosstown may be opening soon

Metrolinx says they're set to start a 30-day revenue demonstration test this week.
More Videos