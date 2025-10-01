Man injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 1, 2025 9:27 pm.

A man was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to The Westway and Wincott Drive just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

It was reported that a 76-year-old woman was driving westbound on The Westway and a 69-year-old male pedestrian was crossing Wincott Drive on the southside of The Westway.

The driver attempted to make left turn southbound on Wincott Drive and struck the pedestrian.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. The driver remained on the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A woman blocked from visiting her elderly mother at a long term care home speaks out

A Toronto woman, who asked not to be publicly identified due to ongoing legal issues with her mother’s estate, is detailing what she calls a cruel and illegal order from a long term care home where her...

5h ago

Councillor Brad Bradford announces intention to run for Toronto mayor in 2026

Toronto Coun. Brad Bradford has announced he plans to run for mayor again in the next election in 2026. Bradford, who is a the city councillor for Beaches-East York, made the announcement in a YouTube...

3h ago

Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday. The British scientist, best...

2h ago

Wells hits late go-ahead single as Yankees beat Red Sox to force Game 3

Jazz Chisholm Jr. zipped all the way home from first base on Austin Wells' tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees extended their season Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over...

23m ago

Top Stories

A woman blocked from visiting her elderly mother at a long term care home speaks out

A Toronto woman, who asked not to be publicly identified due to ongoing legal issues with her mother’s estate, is detailing what she calls a cruel and illegal order from a long term care home where her...

5h ago

Councillor Brad Bradford announces intention to run for Toronto mayor in 2026

Toronto Coun. Brad Bradford has announced he plans to run for mayor again in the next election in 2026. Bradford, who is a the city councillor for Beaches-East York, made the announcement in a YouTube...

3h ago

Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday. The British scientist, best...

2h ago

Wells hits late go-ahead single as Yankees beat Red Sox to force Game 3

Jazz Chisholm Jr. zipped all the way home from first base on Austin Wells' tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees extended their season Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Warm weekend followed by a cooldown

Warm and sunny weather will be on hand as the Blue Jay's begin their playoff run in Toronto although a cooldown is expected to follow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

2h ago

0:32
Jane Goodall, animal activist and famed primatologist, dies at 91

Longtime animal activist, primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall has died at the age of 91.

6h ago

1:49
Vehicle fire and shooting in Brampton leaves neighbourhood shaken

A vehicle fire and shooting at a Brampton home left the neighbourhood shaken as the homeowners say they were randomly targeted.

7h ago

3:10
Toronto woman who says she was denied right to visit her mother at a long term care home, calls for change

A woman says for several weeks she was barred from visiting her own mother at a Scarborough Long Term Care Home, eventually having to hire a lawyer to get unrestricted visitation rights. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:03
Ford 'disappointed' with feds denying Marineland whales move to China

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he's disappointed after Ottawa denied Marineland's request to move 30 beluga whales to China amid animal rights' concerns for their health.

11h ago

More Videos