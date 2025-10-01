Man injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke

A man was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to The Westway and Wincott Drive just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

It was reported that a 76-year-old woman was driving westbound on The Westway and a 69-year-old male pedestrian was crossing Wincott Drive on the southside of The Westway.

The driver attempted to make left turn southbound on Wincott Drive and struck the pedestrian.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. The driver remained on the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.