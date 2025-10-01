Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Primatologist Jane Goodall smiles after being honored for the lifetime achievements at a ceremony on her 85th birthday at City Hall in Los Angeles on April 3, 2019. Senator Marty Klyne is set to introduce a bill today supported by Goodall that would phase out elephants in captivity, put a stop to big cats at roadside zoos and give some animals legal standing in court. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Damian Dovarganes

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 1, 2025 2:13 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 2:24 pm.

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world’s most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday.

The British scientist, best known for her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees in Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, passed away of natural causes while on a speaking tour in California.

“Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the institute said in a statement.

A legacy beyond science

Dr. Goodall rose to prominence in the 1960s after documenting that chimpanzees make and use tools. This discovery challenged long-held assumptions on what separates humans from animals.

Beyond her research, Goodall became a lifelong environmental and animal welfare advocate, as she founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977.

