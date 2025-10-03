Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman and four children in Mississauga over the summer.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the Erin Mills area, near Ninth Line and Erin Centre Boulevard on July 3, 2025.

Peel police were originally called to the area for a reported carjacking at a Life Time Fitness location, near Highway 403 and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Moments before the crash, police say a black Range Rover was being followed by the driver of a red Ford Mustang. Both vehicles were allegedly observed driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.

According to authorities, the black Range Rover then collided with a red Honda Civic which was occupied by a woman and four children between the ages of 9 and 12. All five individuals were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police confirmed that two of the children injured are related to the woman, while the other two are friends of the children.

The two suspects in the Range Rover allegedly fled the scene on foot without making any attempt to check on those injured in the crash.

Investigators have since arrested 18-year-old Daijuan Buchanan of Brampton and 22-year-old Jahzi Smith of Mississauga. Police say they are the alleged occupants of the Range Rover.

Buchanan is facing several charges including robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm, five counts of dangerous operation cause bodily harm, fail to stop after accident and fail to comply with release order.

Smith is also facing several charges including robbery and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.

The alleged driver of the red Ford Mustang, 28-year-old Jashanpreet Singh of Mississauga, has also been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released with conditions to attend court at a later date.