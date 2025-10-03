3 suspects arrested in Mississauga hit-and-run that injured woman, 4 children

Peel police investigate a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on July 3, 2025. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 3, 2025 5:38 pm.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman and four children in Mississauga over the summer.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the Erin Mills area, near Ninth Line and Erin Centre Boulevard on July 3, 2025.

Peel police were originally called to the area for a reported carjacking at a Life Time Fitness location, near Highway 403 and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Moments before the crash, police say a black Range Rover was being followed by the driver of a red Ford Mustang. Both vehicles were allegedly observed driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.

According to authorities, the black Range Rover then collided with a red Honda Civic which was occupied by a woman and four children between the ages of 9 and 12. All five individuals were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police confirmed that two of the children injured are related to the woman, while the other two are friends of the children.

The two suspects in the Range Rover allegedly fled the scene on foot without making any attempt to check on those injured in the crash.

Investigators have since arrested 18-year-old Daijuan Buchanan of Brampton and 22-year-old Jahzi Smith of Mississauga. Police say they are the alleged occupants of the Range Rover.

Buchanan is facing several charges including robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm, five counts of dangerous operation cause bodily harm, fail to stop after accident and fail to comply with release order.

Smith is also facing several charges including robbery and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.

The alleged driver of the red Ford Mustang, 28-year-old Jashanpreet Singh of Mississauga, has also been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released with conditions to attend court at a later date.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

27m ago

Marineland asks Ottawa for emergency cash to feed whales — or euthanasia imminent

TORONTO — Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for the last captive whales in the country, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent and will be a "direct consequence" of...

13m ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is sentenced to over 4 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced Friday to 4 years and 2 months in prison in case involving sex workers, violence and “freak-offs.” The judge said a lengthy sentence was needed...

breaking

1h ago

Suspect arrested in Texas in connection to 2021 attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

York Regional Police say a man wanted in connection with the December 2021 assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in Texas and extradited to Canada. Investigators confirmed that 25-year-old Sukhpreet...

4h ago

Top Stories

Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Gaza after Hamas partially accepts his peace plan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year...

27m ago

Marineland asks Ottawa for emergency cash to feed whales — or euthanasia imminent

TORONTO — Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for the last captive whales in the country, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent and will be a "direct consequence" of...

13m ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is sentenced to over 4 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced Friday to 4 years and 2 months in prison in case involving sex workers, violence and “freak-offs.” The judge said a lengthy sentence was needed...

breaking

1h ago

Suspect arrested in Texas in connection to 2021 attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

York Regional Police say a man wanted in connection with the December 2021 assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been arrested in Texas and extradited to Canada. Investigators confirmed that 25-year-old Sukhpreet...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
'The offer was an insult': Canada Post workers' union react to latest contract proposal

Canada Post's latest offer to its workers' union was met with poor reception by CUPW local president, Mark Lubinski, saying it was an insult to postal workers.

3h ago

2:00
Blue Jays set to face New York Yankees in ALDS showdown

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face off against the New York Yankees in the high-stakes American League Division Series series starting Saturday.

8h ago

2:19
Parents demand action after five weeks without permanent teachers at Toronto Catholic School

Some parents are sounding the alarm over the lack of permanent teachers at James Culnan Catholic School. As Jazan Grewal reports, three classrooms have been without a consistent teacher since the start of the school year.

3h ago

1:55
Oakville cinema attacked for a second time in days

Another attack at an Oakville cinema this time bullets flying through the front doors. It's the second strike in less than a week. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on the targeted attack.

20h ago

2:37
Toronto aims for 'leaner' budget with lower property tax hike

City officials say Toronto is aiming for a 'leaner' budget, and a lower property tax hike in 2026. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about how they want Toronto to spend its billions, as the city launches budget consultations.

23h ago

More Videos