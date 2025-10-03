UK police release names of Manchester synagogue attack victims as police probe suspect’s links

An armed police officer speaks to member of the public near the scene of a stabbing incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

By Danica Kirka, Kwiyeon Ha And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted October 3, 2025 2:59 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2025 5:56 am.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police on Friday identified the two men who were killed in a car and knife attack on a synagogue in northwest England on the holiest day of the Jewish year, as Britain’s chief rabbi said an “unrelenting wave” of antisemitism lay behind the crime.

Greater Manchester Police said local residents Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack on the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in the Manchester suburb of Crumpsall. Three other people are hospitalized in serious condition.

Police shot and killed a suspect seven minutes after he rammed a car into pedestrians outside the synagogue on Thursday morning and then attacked them with a knife. He wore what appeared to be an explosives belt, which was found to be fake.

The assault took place as people gathered at the Orthodox synagogue on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the head of Orthodox Judaism in Britain, said the attack was the result of “an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred” on the streets and online.

“This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come,” he wrote on social media.

Attacker was not known to police

Police identified the attacker as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent who entered the United Kingdom as a young child and became a citizen in 2006. Al-Shamie translates into English as “the Syrian,” and authorities are unsure whether that is his birth name.

Police said the crime is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the attacker was not previously known to police or to Prevent, a national counterterror program that tries to identify people at risk of radicalization.

Mahmood said “it’s too early to say” whether the attacker acted alone or was part of a cell.

Police said they are still probing the attacker’s motive. Officers arrested three people Thursday on suspicion of the preparation or commission of acts of terrorism. They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.

Religious and political leaders condemned the attack and pledged to reassure Britain’s Jewish community, which numbers about 300,000.

Police said extra officers would be on the streets of Manchester on Friday and through the weekend to reassure the community.

Recorded antisemitic incidents in the U.K. have risen sharply since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel’s ensuing war against Hamas in Gaza, according to Community Security Trust, an advocacy group for British Jews. More than 1,500 incidents were reported in the first half of the year, the second-highest six-month total reported since the record set over the same period a year earlier.

Calls for pro-Palestinian protests to be canceled

Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the “vile” assailant who “attacked Jews because they are Jews.” He promised British Jews that he would do “everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve.”

He said the country would come together “to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Some politicians and religious leaders claimed pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which have been held regularly since the war in Gaza began, had played a role in spreading hatred of Jews. Some say chants such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” incite violence. Others, including Jews who support the protests, say they want a ceasefire, an end to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Mirvis, the chief rabbi, urged authorities to “get a grip on these demonstrations. They are dangerous.”

“You cannot separate the words on our streets, the actions of people in this way, and what inevitably results, which was yesterday’s terrorist attack,” he told the BBC.

Mahmood, the home secretary, said 40 people were arrested on Thursday evening at protests that were unrelated to the synagogue attack and were organized in response to the Israeli navy’s interception of a flotilla attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

She said it was “dishonorable” that the protests had not been canceled after the Manchester attack.

Police in London urged organizers to call off a protest planned for Saturday to oppose the banning of the group Palestine Action. Organizers said they would not cancel the demonstration.

___

Lawless reported from London.

Danica Kirka, Kwiyeon Ha And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured in fire at Toronto affordable housing building

A man is in life-threatening condition following an early-morning fire at a city-run affordable housing building on Dovercourt Road. Toronto paramedics say they were called to 321 Dovercourt Road, near...

17m ago

Canada Post to table new global offers Friday amid prolonged labour dispute

After weeks of stalled negotiations and mounting pressure on both sides, Canada Post is set to present new global offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Friday. The meeting comes...

27m ago

Oakville cinema targeted for a second time, pulls screenings as a precaution

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack last week has now been struck by gunfire, Halton police say. Halton police on Thursday around 1:50 a.m., one suspect approached the entrance of...

13h ago

Yankees advance to ALDS, will meet Blue Jays in playoffs for first time

The New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an American League Division Series after dispatching the archrival Boston Red Sox in a Wild Card Series. The Yankees took the best-of-three series...

58m ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured in fire at Toronto affordable housing building

A man is in life-threatening condition following an early-morning fire at a city-run affordable housing building on Dovercourt Road. Toronto paramedics say they were called to 321 Dovercourt Road, near...

17m ago

Canada Post to table new global offers Friday amid prolonged labour dispute

After weeks of stalled negotiations and mounting pressure on both sides, Canada Post is set to present new global offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Friday. The meeting comes...

27m ago

Oakville cinema targeted for a second time, pulls screenings as a precaution

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack last week has now been struck by gunfire, Halton police say. Halton police on Thursday around 1:50 a.m., one suspect approached the entrance of...

13h ago

Yankees advance to ALDS, will meet Blue Jays in playoffs for first time

The New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an American League Division Series after dispatching the archrival Boston Red Sox in a Wild Card Series. The Yankees took the best-of-three series...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Millions in drugs, vehicles seized and 30 arrested in Ontario-wide crackdown

An Ontario-wide investigation into a major drug trafficking ring led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of millions of dollars worth of drugs and stolen vehicles.

16h ago

1:08
Nuit Blanche 2025: How to get around the city all night long

As Toronto prepares for the annual Nuit Blanche art exhibition, event goers can expect all night TTC service with some road closures; here's what you need to know.

18h ago

2:19
College support staff block campus entrance as Ontario-wide strike continues

Unionized college support staff blocked the entrance to Humber College North as a provincial-wide strike continues for its fourth week.

16h ago

0:44
Two people killed in U.K. synagogue attack on Yom Kippur

U.K. police said at least two people have been killed in an attack at a synagogue on Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

21h ago

2:13
Export permit denied for Marineland belugas

Ottawa has nixed plans to export Marineland's belugas. Belugas may only be exported for research or if it's in the animals' best interest. But with the park closed, it's not clear what will happen to the animals now.
More Videos