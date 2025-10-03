Yukon election campaign to kick off with new ridings, vote on electoral reform

The Yukon Legislative Building is seen in Whitehorse, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 3, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2025 5:14 am.

WHITEHORSE — Yukon’s territorial election is expected to be called today with Premier Mike Pemberton waiting until the last opportunity under the law.

Pemberton told supporters on Thursday that he would be meeting with Commissioner Adeline Webber to formally bring the 35th Yukon legislative assembly to an end and trigger the next election.

It will be held on Nov. 3, the last possible day under the territory’s fixed election legislation.

The election will be the territory’s first with 21 ridings, up from the current 19, and 15 will have new boundaries after a commission recommended changes last year.

The Yukon Liberals have been in power since 2016, securing a minority government in 2021 with the support of the three New Democrats in the legislature.

More than 36,000 Yukon residents are eligible to cast a ballot in the election next month, which will also include a non-binding vote on electoral reform.

Voters will be asked if the method of electing members of the legislature should change from the current system of first past the post to a ranked vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man critically injured in fire at Toronto affordable housing building

A man is in life-threatening condition following an early-morning fire at a city-run affordable housing building on Dovercourt Road. Toronto paramedics say they were called to 321 Dovercourt Road, near...

21m ago

Canada Post to table new global offers Friday amid prolonged labour dispute

After weeks of stalled negotiations and mounting pressure on both sides, Canada Post is set to present new global offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Friday. The meeting comes...

30m ago

Oakville cinema targeted for a second time, pulls screenings as a precaution

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack last week has now been struck by gunfire, Halton police say. Halton police on Thursday around 1:50 a.m., one suspect approached the entrance of...

13h ago

Yankees advance to ALDS, will meet Blue Jays in playoffs for first time

The New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays in an American League Division Series after dispatching the archrival Boston Red Sox in a Wild Card Series. The Yankees took the best-of-three series...

1h ago

