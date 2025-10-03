Yukon election campaign to kick off with new ridings, vote on electoral reform

WHITEHORSE — Yukon’s territorial election is expected to be called today with Premier Mike Pemberton waiting until the last opportunity under the law.

Pemberton told supporters on Thursday that he would be meeting with Commissioner Adeline Webber to formally bring the 35th Yukon legislative assembly to an end and trigger the next election.

It will be held on Nov. 3, the last possible day under the territory’s fixed election legislation.

The election will be the territory’s first with 21 ridings, up from the current 19, and 15 will have new boundaries after a commission recommended changes last year.

The Yukon Liberals have been in power since 2016, securing a minority government in 2021 with the support of the three New Democrats in the legislature.

More than 36,000 Yukon residents are eligible to cast a ballot in the election next month, which will also include a non-binding vote on electoral reform.

Voters will be asked if the method of electing members of the legislature should change from the current system of first past the post to a ranked vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press