Disney Plus to increase prices by up to $3, bring Hulu branding to Canada

FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted October 6, 2025 12:54 pm.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 1:16 pm.

TORONTO — Disney Plus is rolling out another price increase in Canada.

The streaming home to the Star Wars and Marvel franchises says the monthly cost of its commercial-free streaming packages is set to rise by up to $3 starting in November.

A representative for the company says the price of its standard high-definition subscription will increase by $3 to $15.99 per month, while the price of its premium 4K package will rise by $1 to $16.99 per month.

The price for Disney’s standard subscription with ad breaks will stay at $8.99 a month.

Disney Plus is introducing similar price increases across several regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

The move comes as many streaming companies try to push viewers to their lucrative ad-supported options, which cost less for subscribers but drive additional revenue from commercial spots.

The last time Disney Plus increased the price of Canadian subscriptions was about two years ago, though other streaming platforms have raised prices this year, including Netflix and Apple TV Plus.

Another change is taking shape this week at Disney Plus as the streaming service retires its Star branding and replaces it with Hulu in all international markets, including Canada.

Disney says the decision will not change any of its programming selection, but is “more closely aligning Disney Plus Canada with the U.S. and global markets.”

Last month, the streaming service was in the crosshairs of a very public consumer boycott that saw some cancel their subscriptions in response to Disney’s handling of the Jimmy Kimmel controversy.

In mid-September, the Disney-owned TV network ABC suspended Kimmel over comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The decision triggered widespread discussion about freedom of speech.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2025.

