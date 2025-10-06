Republicans and Democrats at an impasse as government shutdown enters sixth day

The U.S. Capitol is seen on the second day of the government shutdown, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted October 6, 2025 7:12 am.

Last Updated October 6, 2025 8:37 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers have provided few public signs of meaningful negotiations to break an impasse on reopening the federal government as the shutdown entered its sixth day on Monday.

President Donald Trump, when asked on Sunday night when federal workers would be fired as he has threatened, told reporters: “It’s taking place right now, and it’s all because of the Democrats.” He declined to answer a question about which agencies are subject to the cuts.

The possibility of layoffs escalates an already tense situation in which Washington lawmakers have struggled to find common ground and build mutual trust. Leaders in both parties are betting that public sentiment has swung their way, putting pressure on the other side to cave.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is expected to hold a Monday morning news conference at the Capitol, and others may do so as well.

The House is not expected to be in session this week, focusing attention on the Senate to take the lead on any deal in the Republican-led Congress. Yet even with House lawmakers away, the Republican and Democratic leaders have been holding almost daily briefings as they frame their arguments and seek to shift blame for the shutdown.

Democrats are insisting on renewing subsidies to cover health insurance costs for millions of households, while Trump wants to preserve existing spending levels as he believes that Democrats will have to fold because of the jobs and federal infrastructure and energy projects being put at risk.

The stalemate comes at a moment of troubling economic uncertainty. While the U.S. economy has continued to grow this year, hiring has slowed and inflation remains elevated as the Republican president’s import taxes have created a series of disruptions for businesses and hurt confidence in his leadership. At the same time, there is a recognition that the nearly $2 trillion annual budget deficit is financially unsustainable.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, among those appearing on the Sunday news shows, said there have been no talks with Republican leaders since their White House meeting on Sept. 29. He said since then Republicans, including Trump, “have gone radio silent.”

The Trump administration sees the shutdown as an opening to wield greater power over the budget, with multiple officials saying they will save money as workers are furloughed by imposing permanent job cuts on thousands of government workers, a tactic that has never been used before.

Even though it would be Trump’s choice to cut jobs, he believes he can put the blame on the Democrats because of the shutdown.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California defended his party’s stance on the shutdown, saying the possible increase in health care costs for millions of Americans would make insurance unaffordable in what he called a “crisis.”

But Schiff also noted that the Trump administration has stopped congressionally approved spending. That essentially undermines the value of Democrats trying to seek compromises on the budget since the administration could block the spending of money from any deal. The Trump administration sent Congress roughly $4.9 billion in what are called pocket rescissions on foreign aid, a process that meant the money was withheld without time for Congress to weigh in before the previous fiscal year ended last month.

“We need both to address the health care crisis, and we need some written assurance in the law — I won’t take a promise — that they’re not going to renege on any deal we make,” Schiff said.

The television appearances indicated that Democrats and Republicans are busy talking, deploying against each other internet memes that have raised concerns about whether it’s possible to negotiate in good faith.

Vice President JD Vance said a video putting Jeffries in a sombrero and a thick mustache was simply a joke, even though it came across as mocking people of Mexican descent as Republicans insist the Democratic demands would lead to health care spending on immigrants in the country illegally, a claim Democrats dispute.

Immigrants in the U.S. illegally are not eligible for any federal health care programs, including insurance provided through the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. Still, hospitals receive Medicaid reimbursements for emergency care they are obligated to provide to people who meet other Medicaid eligibility requirements but don’t have an eligible immigration status.

The challenge, however, is that the two parties do not appear to be having productive conversations with each other in private, even as Republicans insist they are in conversation with their Democratic colleagues.

On Friday, a Senate vote to advance a Republican bill that would reopen the government failed to notch the necessary 60 votes to end a filibuster in the 100-member chamber.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said Sunday that the shutdown on discretionary spending, the furloughing of federal workers and requirements that other federal employees work without pay will go on so long as Democrats vote no.

“They’ll get another chance on Monday to vote again,” Thune said. “And I’m hoping that some of them have a change of heart.”

___

Jeffries and Schiff appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” and Thune was on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Josh Boak, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays' Yesavage continues remarkable rise with historic Game 2 start

Before games, when they're strategizing for an opponent, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider and his coaches will map out a few different scenarios to anticipate how that night's game could unfold.  There's...

1h ago

Police investigating shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive around 3:45...

1h ago

Oshawa man critically injured in e-scooter collision; police cite alcohol as possible factor

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a vehicle in Oshawa on Sunday evening. Durham Regional Police say the crash happened around 7:15 p.m....

10m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Shroomyz

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious fire at Shroomyz, a psilocybin dispensary on Bloor Street West that has been the target of multiple incidents in recent months. Emergency services were...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays' Yesavage continues remarkable rise with historic Game 2 start

Before games, when they're strategizing for an opponent, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider and his coaches will map out a few different scenarios to anticipate how that night's game could unfold.  There's...

1h ago

Police investigating shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Vaughan early Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Autumn Hill Boulevard and Thornhill Woods Drive around 3:45...

1h ago

Oshawa man critically injured in e-scooter collision; police cite alcohol as possible factor

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a vehicle in Oshawa on Sunday evening. Durham Regional Police say the crash happened around 7:15 p.m....

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Jays beat Yankees 13-7 in game 2, lead series 2-0

The Blue Jays hit 5 home runs in their win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, while Trey Yesavage struck out 11 batters in his playoff debut. Lindsay Dunn recaps the game.

11h ago

2:51
Warm Monday before a return to fall weather

After a warm weekend, Monday will see more summer-like temperatures ahead of wet conditions on Tuesday, just as cool weather moves in for the rest of the week.

14h ago

2:52
Restaurants across Canada seeing boost from Jays playoff push

Baseball fever is back and its spreading beyond the ballpark. Restaurants across the country are packed with fans cheering on the home team and staff say business is booming. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

2:33
Summer-like days continue Sunday

Sunday is a great day for outdoor activities with summer-like temperatures in the high 20s, and in some cases reaching the 30s which might break the record for the highest temperature recorded this time of the year.

16h ago

1:51
Blue Jays beat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the post-season with a big win over the New York Yankees in game 1 of their series. Lindsay Dunn recaps all the highlights and post-game reaction.
More Videos