Hundreds of hikers rescued from Mount Everest after severe snowstorm

In this photo taken Oct. 4, 2025 and released by Lingsuiye, villagers with their oxen and horses ascend the mountain during rescue efforts to reach hundreds of hikers trapped by heavy snow at tourist campsites on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Lingsuiye via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 7, 2025 9:57 pm.

Last Updated October 7, 2025 10:56 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — About 900 hikers, guides and other staff who were stranded by a weekend snowstorm on the Chinese side of Mount Everest have reached safety, state media said late Tuesday.

A severe storm struck the area Saturday night, cutting off access to where the hikers were staying in tents at an altitude of more than 4,900 meters (16,000 feet).

In all, 580 hikers and more than 300 guides, yak herders and other workers were stranded. About 350 hikers were able to descend by noon Monday and the rest had arrived by Tuesday, state media said, citing the local government.

Some hikers reportedly had hypothermia, and the official Xinhua News Agency said about a dozen of them were escorted to a meeting point by teams with food, medicine, heating and oxygen supplies.

The scenic area at Mount Everest in China’s Tibet region has been temporarily closed. The 8,850-meter (29,000-foot) peak, the world’s highest, straddles the border with Nepal.

The storm struck during a weeklong holiday that ends Wednesday. Many Chinese travel at home and abroad during the holiday, which marks the anniversary of the start of Communist Party rule in China on Oct. 1, 1949.

In Nepal, a South Korean climber died in a weekend storm near the summit of Mera Peak, a 6,476-meter (21,250-foot) Himalayan mountain south of Everest.

Early-season snowstorms hit at least two other areas in western China over the weekend, killing one person and stranding motorists on an icy and snowy highway near a scenic hiking spot.

More than 200 people were evacuated from a remote and rugged valley in the Qilian Mountains in Qinghai province. One person died of hypothermia and altitude sickness.

The area is undeveloped, and authorities later warned people against entering without permission, citing the difficult terrain, unpredictable weather and an average altitude of more than 4,000 meters (13,000 feet).

In northwest China’s Xinjiang region, the Kanas scenic area was closed after a snowstorm Sunday that stranded motorists on a nearby highway. The road had been cleared by Monday, state media said.

The Associated Press


