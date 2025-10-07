Mississauga transit fares increasing in 2026

A Mississauga MiWay bus is seen in this undated photo. FACEBOOK/MiWay

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 7, 2025 12:19 pm.

Mississauga transit (MiWay) fares are increasing for riders next year, with seniors having to pay $3.50 more for cash fares.

At the city’s budget committee meeting, council revised prices set for MiWay and PRESTO card users.

Starting in 2026 MiWay fees will increase as follow:

  • PRESTO adult single fare will increase 10 cents from $3.40 to $3.50
  • PRESTO youth single fare, will increase 25 cents from $2.65 to $2.90
  • Adult monthly pass, will increase $4 from $141 to $145
  • Affordable Transit Program discounted adult PRESTO monthly pass, will increase $2 from $70.50 to $72.50
  • Cash fare for adult and youth, will increase from $4.25 to $4.50
  • Cash fare for senior, will increase from $1.00 to $4.50

Seniors aged 65 and older ride the MiWay for free but only with a PRESTO card set to the senior fare type.

The city says the latest increase to seniors paying with cash is to encourage them to start using PRESTO cards for discounted fares.

“This also helps harmonize all cash fares paid on MiWay at the same price for all, regardless of age (adults, youth, or seniors),” city officials wrote in a media release.

