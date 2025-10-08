City councillor, social worker Tanille Johnston running for NDP leadership

OTTAWA — Tanille Johnston, a social worker and city councillor for Campbell River, B.C., has launched her bid for the federal NDP leadership.

A news release says Johnston is the first Indigenous woman to seek the party’s top job and that she’s ready to bring “fresh energy and real progressive change” to the party and to Canada.

Johnston was the NDP candidate for North Island—Powell River in the 2025 federal election but lost to Conservative Aaron Gunn.

Jagmeet Singh resigned as party leader after losing his Vancouver-area seat in the election.

Union leader Rob Ashton, Alberta MP Heather McPherson and documentarian Avi Lewis have already thrown in their names for the leadership race.

New Democrats are set to choose their new leader on March 29 during the party’s annual convention in Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

— With files from David Baxter

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press