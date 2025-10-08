How much money did DOGE even save the U.S. government?

It’s been more than four months since Elon Musk stepped back from the Trump White House and his duties helming the Department of Government Efficiency.

But Musk’s chainsaw to federal spending is being acutely felt, amid a U.S. government shutdown that’s giving the Trump administration sway to once again slash critical jobs.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Jacob Silverman, author and host of the CBC podcast The Making of Musk: Understood about Musk’s lasting influence post-DOGE, and his greater impact on not just the halls of power in Washington, but around the world.