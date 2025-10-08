The Big Story

How much money did DOGE even save the U.S. government?

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 8, 2025 7:09 am.

It’s been more than four months since Elon Musk stepped back from the Trump White House and his duties helming the Department of Government Efficiency.

But Musk’s chainsaw to federal spending is being acutely felt, amid a U.S. government shutdown that’s giving the Trump administration sway to once again slash critical jobs.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Jacob Silverman, author and host of the CBC podcast The Making of Musk: Understood about Musk’s lasting influence post-DOGE, and his greater impact on not just the halls of power in Washington, but around the world.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bolo program to reveal Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, will unveil its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list this afternoon in Vancouver. The announcement is scheduled for...

3h ago

Toronto temperatures to plunge to 3°C Wednesday night, first frost of fall possible

Toronto will feel its first true taste of fall chill Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to drop to 3°C under clear skies — cold enough for patchy frost to develop in parts of the city and surrounding...

37m ago

Toronto Blue Jays give up early lead as Yankees force Game 4 with 9-6 victory

The New York Yankees have forced a Game 4 against the Blue Jays after defeating Toronto 9-6 in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series (ALDS). The Blue Jays got up to an early 6-1 lead...

8h ago

Ontario hospitals say they have $1 billion in funding needs

Ontario hospitals need an additional $1 billion this year to keep pace with factors such as population growth and inflation, leaving them facing pressures far higher than the deficits they faced just at...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bolo program to reveal Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, will unveil its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list this afternoon in Vancouver. The announcement is scheduled for...

3h ago

Toronto temperatures to plunge to 3°C Wednesday night, first frost of fall possible

Toronto will feel its first true taste of fall chill Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to drop to 3°C under clear skies — cold enough for patchy frost to develop in parts of the city and surrounding...

37m ago

Toronto Blue Jays give up early lead as Yankees force Game 4 with 9-6 victory

The New York Yankees have forced a Game 4 against the Blue Jays after defeating Toronto 9-6 in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series (ALDS). The Blue Jays got up to an early 6-1 lead...

8h ago

Ontario hospitals say they have $1 billion in funding needs

Ontario hospitals need an additional $1 billion this year to keep pace with factors such as population growth and inflation, leaving them facing pressures far higher than the deficits they faced just at...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Alberta, B.C. premiers trade jabs over pipeline

Alberta’s premier was in Ottawa Tuesday, trying to sell new pipelines to the prime minister and other easterners. But as Sean Amato reports, Danielle Smith’s pitch is facing the most vocal opposition from out west.

11h ago

2:32
Premier says ‘no’ to keeping speed cameras in school zones

The Premier appears resolute on his plans to scrap speed cameras despite growing calls to keep them in school zones. Shauna Hunt reports.

13h ago

2:23
Brooklin high school students speak out over cancellation of prom

Grade 12 students at three Durham Region high schools won't be able to look forward to wearing corsages and tuxes next spring. Afua Baah speaks with frustrated students at Brooklin high school about the pre-empted cancellation of their prom.

15h ago

0:58
Trump says Carney is a 'great man' and 'tough negotiator' in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a laugh at the Oval Office when asked by reporters what's delaying their trade deal.

19h ago

1:03
'We compete': Carney pressed on what's delaying a Canada-U.S. trade deal

While taking questions alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed on what's caused the delay for Canada and the U.S. to reach a trade deal in comparison to other nations who have.

18h ago

More Videos