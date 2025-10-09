Gaza peace plan agreed to, Canada calls for immediate and unimpeded aid

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan, as they gather at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2025 12:59 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 6:39 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has responded to news that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan that would pause fighting in Gaza.

On the social media platform X, the prime minister offered his congratulations to U.S. President Donald Trump for orchestrating the deal.

He also thanked Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for “their tireless work to support the negotiations.”

The initial phase of the U.S.-backed peace plan calls for Hamas to release all of the 20 living hostages, and for Israel to pull its troops in Gaza back to an agreed-upon line.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, also on X, called for immediate and unimpeded humanitarian aid to be allowed into the besieged territory.

She also said Canada will support all efforts to turn this positive step into lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

