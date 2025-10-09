What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday
Posted October 9, 2025 5:00 am.
Fall colours and cooler temperatures mark the Thanksgiving long weekend, the last one before we start counting down to the festive season.
While some businesses are open on the holiday, others are either closed or operating on reduced hours. Scroll below for a list of what’s open and closed on Monday.
Attractions
- Aga Khan Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Canada’s Wonderland: Closed
- Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- CN Tower: Open 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beer/LCBO
All Beer Stores and LCBO locations will be closed.
Grocery/pharmacy
Most grocery stores will be closed, but select locations will be open:
- Loblaws (60 Carlton St.) – open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Metro (444 Yonge St.) – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pusateri’s (1539 Avenue Rd.) – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market, 87 Avenue Rd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods (various locations) will be open; check your location for hours
- Eataly (Yorkville, Sherway Gardens, Don Mills), click here for individual store hours
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open, check your local location for hours.
Malls
Open:
- Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hillcrest Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Promenade Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..
- Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Closed:
- Dufferin Mall
- Fairview Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Sherway Gardens
- Shops at Don Mills
- Yorkdale Mall
Transit
- TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule
Other
- Banks and government offices will be closed
- Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday