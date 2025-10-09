What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday

(Photo by Joseph Gonzalez)

By News Staff

Posted October 9, 2025 5:00 am.

Fall colours and cooler temperatures mark the Thanksgiving long weekend, the last one before we start counting down to the festive season.

While some businesses are open on the holiday, others are either closed or operating on reduced hours. Scroll below for a list of what’s open and closed on Monday.

Attractions

  • Aga Khan Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Canada’s Wonderland: Closed
  • Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

All Beer Stores and LCBO locations will be closed.

Grocery/pharmacy

Most grocery stores will be closed, but select locations will be open:

  • Loblaws (60 Carlton St.) – open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Metro (444 Yonge St.) – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pusateri’s (1539 Avenue Rd.) – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market, 87 Avenue Rd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods (various locations) will be open; check your location for hours
  • Eataly (Yorkville, Sherway Gardens, Don Mills), click here for individual store hours
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open, check your local location for hours.

Malls

Open:

  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hillcrest Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Promenade Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed:

  • Dufferin Mall
  • Fairview Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Shops at Don Mills
  • Yorkdale Mall

Transit

  • TTC will run on a holiday service schedule
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

Other

  • Banks and government offices will be closed
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday
Top Stories

Blue Jays beat Yankees in Game 4 to advance to ALCS

NEW YORK – Essentially, a bullpen day is utilizing relievers in a game of counting outs during which, in the words of John Schneider, “you try to thread the needle a little bit.” Apt analogy for...

6h ago

Man, 51, dead after "unprovoked attack" in Richmond Hill: York Police

York Regional Police say a 51-year-old man has died following an "unprovoked attack" in Richmond Hill on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to reports of an assault near Lorraine Street and Bernard...

6h ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate ALDS win

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

2m ago

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., David Ortiz troll Yankees after Blue Jays' ALDS win

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who revelled in the Toronto Blue Jays' ALDS win over the New York Yankees more than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and David Ortiz. Following Toronto's 5-2 Game 4 win...

29m ago

