Brampton man charged with online child luring

A 49-year-old man from Brampton faces four charges in connection with an alleged child luring investigation.

According to investigators, the man was communicating with young victims through various social media platforms to “lure persons under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.”

Through an investigation initiated in April 2025, Peel Regional Police say they found the man allegedly went by the usernames:

“Carloperes24”, “Ongoingreltinsp” and “Married4ong.”

On Thursday Oct. 2, police arrested and charged 49-year-old Carlos Barros De MendonicaPeres, with four counts of luring a child under the age of 16.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say there may be additional victims who were contacted by the accused online.