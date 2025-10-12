Brampton man charged with online child luring

Carlos Barros De MendonicaPeres, who allegedly operated under multiple online personas, according to police. (PRP/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 12, 2025 3:13 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2025 3:17 pm.

A 49-year-old man from Brampton faces four charges in connection with an alleged child luring investigation.

According to investigators, the man was communicating with young victims through various social media platforms to “lure persons under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.”

Through an investigation initiated in April 2025, Peel Regional Police say they found the man allegedly went by the usernames:

“Carloperes24”, “Ongoingreltinsp” and “Married4ong.”

On Thursday Oct. 2, police arrested and charged 49-year-old Carlos Barros De MendonicaPeres, with four counts of luring a child under the age of 16.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say there may be additional victims who were contacted by the accused online.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Battle-tested Jays, Mariners ready to rumble in ALCS opener tonight

One team is rested, the other running on fumes. But both are excited, battle-tested and confident as the best-of-seven American League Championship Series opens tonight at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays,...

8h ago

PM Carney making last-minute trip to Egypt for Trump peace plan summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is off to Egypt this afternoon to take part in a summit surrounding the truce U.S. President Donald Trump helped arrange between Israel and Hamas. Carney is heading...

45m ago

1 man arrested in East York demonstration

Toronto police say they arrested a man in an East York demonstration on Sunday afternoon. Officers say about 50 demonstrators took over an eastbound lane on Overlea Boulevard marching towards Thorncliffe...

17m ago

Son charged with mother's murder in Simcoe area, police concerned for missing man

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve arrested one person in a homicide investigation in Simcoe and continue to search for a missing person as part of the investigation.  Police say officers...

4h ago

Top Stories

Battle-tested Jays, Mariners ready to rumble in ALCS opener tonight

One team is rested, the other running on fumes. But both are excited, battle-tested and confident as the best-of-seven American League Championship Series opens tonight at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays,...

8h ago

PM Carney making last-minute trip to Egypt for Trump peace plan summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is off to Egypt this afternoon to take part in a summit surrounding the truce U.S. President Donald Trump helped arrange between Israel and Hamas. Carney is heading...

45m ago

1 man arrested in East York demonstration

Toronto police say they arrested a man in an East York demonstration on Sunday afternoon. Officers say about 50 demonstrators took over an eastbound lane on Overlea Boulevard marching towards Thorncliffe...

17m ago

Son charged with mother's murder in Simcoe area, police concerned for missing man

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve arrested one person in a homicide investigation in Simcoe and continue to search for a missing person as part of the investigation.  Police say officers...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Dry and sunny conditions for Game 1 of Blue Jays ALCS in Toronto

Sunday will bring cloudy conditions in the morning, but the sun will shine through into the afternoon ahead of a dry and clear evening as the Jays host Game 1 of the ALCS at the Rogers Centre..

19h ago

1:18
Drone images show massive destruction in southern Gaza City

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has left large swathes of the Strip in ruins, including parts of Gaza City which was the focus of Israel’s offensive before the ceasefire.
3:00
Pick-your-own apple farms in Ontario seeing surge in thefts

Multiple small business owners who operate pick-your-own apple farms in Ontario are reporting a jump in thefts this year. Nick Westoll has more on how they are responding.
2:18
Second attempted robbery in a week at Vaughan jewellery store

A jewellery store in Vaughan, located in a busy shopping plaza near Colossus Drive and Famous Avenue, has become the target of a second attempted robbery in just one a week. Jazan Grewal has the latest from police.
3:06
Spotty showers on Saturday, ahead of dry conditions on Sunday

On-and-off showers are expected for Saturday morning, but conditions are set to dry out in the afternoon, and will continue to stay dry with some clouds on Sunday.
More Videos