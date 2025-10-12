Female seriously injured after stabbing in Church-Yonge Corridor

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 12, 2025 7:47 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2025 7:53 pm.

A female is seriously injured after a stabbing in the Church-Yonge Corridor neighbourhood on Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers say the stabbing occurred in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street area just after 6:20 p.m. Police say they located one victim with a stab wound.

The female victim has been transported to the hospital.

Toronto paramedics say her injuries are serious and possibly life-threatening.

No information on a possible suspect has been released by police.

