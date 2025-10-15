4 arrested, 1 wanted in jewellery store robbery at Upper Canada Mall

Four people have been arrested and one is wanted after a jewellery store robbery at Upper Canada Mall Wednesday evening.

York police were called to the mall just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a commercial robbery in Newmarket.

It’s alleged five suspects entered the jewellery store and pepper sprayed at least two people. Unknown quantities of merchandise was taken by the suspects, police say.

Officers followed the suspect vehicle to Highway 404 and Steeles Avenue where it was boxed in by multiple police vehicles.

Four of the suspects were taken into custody while one is still outstanding.

There is no suspect description available for the remaining suspect.