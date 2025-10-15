4 arrested, 1 wanted in jewellery store robbery at Upper Canada Mall

Four suspect have been arrested after a robbery at a jewellery store at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket. The suspects were arrested after a police chase. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 15, 2025 8:11 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 8:48 pm.

Four people have been arrested and one is wanted after a jewellery store robbery at Upper Canada Mall Wednesday evening.

York police were called to the mall just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a commercial robbery in Newmarket.

It’s alleged five suspects entered the jewellery store and pepper sprayed at least two people. Unknown quantities of merchandise was taken by the suspects, police say.

Officers followed the suspect vehicle to Highway 404 and Steeles Avenue where it was boxed in by multiple police vehicles.

Four of the suspects were taken into custody while one is still outstanding.

There is no suspect description available for the remaining suspect.

Top Stories

New data shows top speed of 154 km clocked by speed camera on Parkside Drive

While the city has yet to replace its most profitable and most vandalized speed camera, new data shows the speeds some drivers are reaching on a stretch of Parkside Drive. A Freedom of Information request...

4h ago

Three airports in Canada hacked with pro-Hamas messages

KELOWNA — The airport in Kelowna, B.C., says some flights were delayed after its terminal information screens and public address system were hacked, with social media posts showing pro-Hamas messages...

1h ago

Industry minister threatens legal action as Stellantis's Brampton move raises fears

The federal government threatened legal action after carmaker Stellantis said it will move planned vehicle production from its plant in Brampton, Ont., to Illinois, sparking fears about the future of Canada's...

3h ago

Bieber aims to get Toronto's Comeback Kids a road win tonight in Game 3 of ALCS

For more than a century, statistics have been a staple of the game of baseball. Many of those key numbers currently don't favour the Toronto Blue Jays as they aim to dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole...

14h ago

