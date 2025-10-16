Carney says he will brief Premier Ford on trade talks with U.S.
Posted October 16, 2025 11:38 am.
Last Updated October 16, 2025 11:49 am.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will brief Ontario Premier Doug Ford today on Canada’s negotiations with the U.S. on reaching sectoral trade deals.
Carney says Ottawa is engaged in “deep” and “intensive” negotiations with the U.S. on several sectors, including energy, aluminum and steel, and he’ll discuss with the premier tariffs affecting the automotive, forestry and manufacturing sectors.
More coming.