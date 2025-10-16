Ontario to make it easier for health professionals from other provinces to practice

Ontario Labour Minister David Piccini is set to introduce legislation next week intended to make it easier for health professionals from other provinces to work in Ontario.

The government has already allowed doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and medical lab technologists from other provinces and territories to work “as of right” in Ontario while they register with their profession’s regulatory college in the province.

The upcoming bill would expand those rights to 16 other health professions, including dentists, medical radiation and imaging technologists, midwives, optometrists, pharmacists and psychologists.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says in a statement that the rule changes will remove red tape and make it easier for professionals to start caring for Ontarians sooner.

The government also says it is working with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and the College of Nurses of Ontario to cut application fees, documentation requirements, and timelines for doctors and nurses in other provinces and territories who want to work in Ontario.

Ontario has also taken steps to make it easier for American doctors and nurses to practise in Ontario.