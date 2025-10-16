Teen driver charged after allegedly running red light and striking pedestrian in Riverdale
Posted October 16, 2025 4:30 pm.
A 17-year-old male has been charged with allegedly striking a pedestrian after running a red light in Riverdale last month.
Toronto police were called to a serious collision in the Pape and Lipton avenues area just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.
It’s alleged the 17-year-old was driving northbound on Pape Avenue, ran through a red light and struck a 24-year-old man who was crossing Pape from the west side at Lipton.
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Police say the youth turned himself in to police on Oct. 16 and has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.