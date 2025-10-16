Teen driver charged after allegedly running red light and striking pedestrian in Riverdale

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pape Avenue and Lipton Avenue, just north of Danforth Avenue. Photo: Ricardo Alonso/CityNews.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 16, 2025 4:30 pm.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with allegedly striking a pedestrian after running a red light in Riverdale last month.

Toronto police were called to a serious collision in the Pape and Lipton avenues area just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

It’s alleged the 17-year-old was driving northbound on Pape Avenue, ran through a red light and struck a 24-year-old man who was crossing Pape from the west side at Lipton.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police say the youth turned himself in to police on Oct. 16 and has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto, citing fire hazard

Municipal workers are clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto after officials cited a fire hazard. About 12 residents of the encampment outside St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Anglican Church in the...

5m ago

Carney says now is not the time to hit back at U.S. over tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is rejecting calls for Ottawa to push back at the U.S. with new retaliatory trade measures as talks with Washington continue on sector-specific trade deals. "There's...

58m ago

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

5h ago

Carney says tougher bail, sentencing rules to be introduced next week

The federal government will introduce new legislation around bail reform aimed at keeping violent criminals and repeat offenders off the street. Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Minister of Justice...

53m ago

Top Stories

City clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto, citing fire hazard

Municipal workers are clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto after officials cited a fire hazard. About 12 residents of the encampment outside St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Anglican Church in the...

5m ago

Carney says now is not the time to hit back at U.S. over tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is rejecting calls for Ottawa to push back at the U.S. with new retaliatory trade measures as talks with Washington continue on sector-specific trade deals. "There's...

58m ago

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

5h ago

Carney says tougher bail, sentencing rules to be introduced next week

The federal government will introduce new legislation around bail reform aimed at keeping violent criminals and repeat offenders off the street. Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Minister of Justice...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

7:15
Carney outlines plans for criminal justice reforms

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined plans Thursday for a new crime bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing rules for violent offenders.

1h ago

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:33
3,000 jobs in jeopardy as Jeep compass production moves from Ontario plant to U.S.

3,000 jobs are in jeopardy after Stellantis announced it is moving production of the Jeep Compass from a Brampton plant to Illinois. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the premier is not fulfilling his election promise to protect Ontario jobs.
6:21
Ottawa reacts to Stellantis decision

The Stellantis factory may be right in our backyard, but the decision to move production is being felt right across the country. Glen McGregor gathers the national reaction to the news.

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.
More Videos