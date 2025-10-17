King Charles III’s visit to Vatican marks a historic step in path of unity between two churches

FILE - Britain's Queen Camilla, left, and King Charles III, right, pose for a photo before a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sept. 17, 2025. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP, file)

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2025 7:06 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 8:33 am.

The Catholic Church and Church of England, divided for centuries over issues that now include the ordination of female priests, will take a historic step on the path to unity next week when Britain’s King Charles III and Pope Leo XIV pray together in the Sistine Chapel, officials said Friday.

The Oct. 23 ecumenical prayer service, drawing on the shared concern for care of God’s creation, marks the first time since the Reformation that the heads of the two Christian churches pray together.

Buckingham Palace and Vatican officials on Friday announced details of the two-day trip that Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake on Oct. 22-23, a visit that was scheduled for April but was postponed after Pope Francis’ final illness, shortly before his death.

Charles, who is titular head of the Church of England, strongly wanted to visit the Vatican during the 2025 Holy Year, a once-every-quarter century celebration of Christianity. In doing so, he is following in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who visited during the 2000 Jubilee, said Monsignor Flavio Pace, secretary of the Vatican’s office for promoting Christian unity.

During the visit, Charles will be given a formal new title and recognition at a pontifical basilica that has strong, traditional ties to the Church of England, St. Paul’s Outside the Walls. The title “Royal Confrater,” is a sign of spiritual fellowship and will be given to Charles along with a special chair decorated with his coat of arms that will remain in the basilica for Charles and his heirs to use, officials said.

Anglicans split from the Catholic Church in 1534 when English King Henry VIII was refused a marriage annulment. While popes for decades have forged warm relations with the Church of England and the broader Anglican Communion on a path toward greater unity, the two churches remain divided over issues such as the ordination of female priests, which the Catholic Church prohibits.

Significantly, the Archbishop of Canterbury-designate, Sarah Mullally, will not join the king and queen since she hasn’t been formally installed as the Church of England’s spiritual leader. She is the first woman to hold the position, which is considered the first among equals in the broader Anglican Communion, which has more than 85 million members spread across 165 countries.

In her place, the archbishop of York will preside with Leo in the Sistine Chapel service, which will feature hymns sung by members of the royal choirs alongside the Sistine Chapel choir, Pace said.

Pace dodged a question about whether the Sistine Chapel service would have gone ahead as planned had Mullally been installed in time and joined the king and queen on the visit. He noted past joint statements of the Catholic and Anglican churches acknowledging their differences over women’s ordination but insisting that such obstacles shouldn’t prevent theological dialogue from continuing.

Charles and Camilla’s trip was originally scheduled for April as part of a joint Vatican-Italy state visit. After Francis got sick, the king and queen went ahead with the planned four-day leg in Italy, and briefly greeted Francis at the Vatican just a few weeks before he died.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Thought he was going to kill me': Max Scherzer demands to stay in game as Blue Jays even ALCS

Max Scherzer's fiery insistence on staying in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners became one of the defining moments of Thursday night's matchup, as the veteran right-hander demanded the ball...

3h ago

'Like a scene from the movies': Police release dramatic video of highway takedown after Newmarket mall robbery

York Regional Police have released dramatic new video showing the high-risk takedown of suspects accused in a violent smash-and-grab robbery at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket. The footage, captured...

3h ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Burlington

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Burlington on Friday morning. It is not clear when the collision occurred, but just before 7:30 a.m. Halton police said on...

0m ago

Driver charged after dump truck slams into Vaughan overpass, closing Hwy. 400 lanes

A 32-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving after police say his dump truck, travelling with its box raised, slammed into the Langstaff Road overpass on Highway 400 southbound early...

updated

31m ago

Top Stories

'Thought he was going to kill me': Max Scherzer demands to stay in game as Blue Jays even ALCS

Max Scherzer's fiery insistence on staying in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners became one of the defining moments of Thursday night's matchup, as the veteran right-hander demanded the ball...

3h ago

'Like a scene from the movies': Police release dramatic video of highway takedown after Newmarket mall robbery

York Regional Police have released dramatic new video showing the high-risk takedown of suspects accused in a violent smash-and-grab robbery at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket. The footage, captured...

3h ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Burlington

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Burlington on Friday morning. It is not clear when the collision occurred, but just before 7:30 a.m. Halton police said on...

0m ago

Driver charged after dump truck slams into Vaughan overpass, closing Hwy. 400 lanes

A 32-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving after police say his dump truck, travelling with its box raised, slammed into the Langstaff Road overpass on Highway 400 southbound early...

updated

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of retail robbery suspects

It’s being described as a scene out of an action movie. A vehicle boxed in by police following a smash-and-grab in Newmarket. Shauna Hunt with more on the dramatic takedown in rush hour traffic.

13h ago

7:15
Carney outlines plans for criminal justice reforms

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined plans Thursday for a new crime bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing rules for violent offenders.

17h ago

2:52
Urgent call for help after flood leaves Rexdale women's shelter damaged

A Rexdale women's shelter is asking for help after a flood has left them unable to provide vital services. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

22h ago

1:44
PA systems and flight information screens hacked at four North American airports Tuesday

On Tuesday, three Canadian airports experienced a major cybersecurity incident where systems were hacked and broadcast unauthorized messaging for minutes before they were taken down. Sarah Jones has more.
2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos