Meta adds parental controls for AI-teen interactions

FILE - Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox speaks at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park, Calif., April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2025 6:12 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 8:35 am.

Meta is adding parental controls for kids’ interactions with artificial intelligence chatbots — including the ability to turn off one-on-one chats with AI characters altogether — beginning early next year.

But parents won’t be able to turn off Meta’s AI assistant, which Meta says will “will remain available to offer helpful information and educational opportunities, with default, age-appropriate protections in place to help keep teens safe.”

Parents who don’t want to turn off all chats with all AI characters will also be able to block specific chatbots. And Meta said Friday that parents will be able to get “insights” about what their kids are chatting about with AI characters — although they won’t get access to the full chats.

The changes come as the social media giant faces ongoing criticism over harms to children from its platforms. AI chatbots are also drawing scrutiny over their interactions with children that lawsuits claim have driven some to suicide.

Even so, more than 70% of teens have used AI companions and half use them regularly, according to a recent study from Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that studies and advocates for using screens and digital media sensibly.

On Tuesday, Meta announced that teen accounts on Instagram will be restricted to seeing PG-13 content by default and won’t be able to change their settings without a parent’s permission. This means kids using teen-specific accounts will see photos and videos on Instagram that are similar to what they would see in a PG-13 movie — no sex, drugs or dangerous stunts.

Meta said the PG-13 restrictions will also apply to AI chats.

Children’s online advocacy groups, however, were skeptical.

“From my perspective, these announcements are about two things. They’re about forestalling legislation that Meta doesn’t want to see, and they’re about reassuring parents who are understandably concerned about what’s happening on Instagram,” said Josh Golin, the executive director of the nonprofit Fairplay, after Meta’s announcement Tuesday.

Top Stories

'Thought he was going to kill me': Max Scherzer demands to stay in game as Blue Jays even ALCS

Max Scherzer's fiery insistence on staying in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners became one of the defining moments of Thursday night's matchup, as the veteran right-hander demanded the ball...

3h ago

'Like a scene from the movies': Police release dramatic video of highway takedown after Newmarket mall robbery

York Regional Police have released dramatic new video showing the high-risk takedown of suspects accused in a violent smash-and-grab robbery at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket. The footage, captured...

3h ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Burlington

One person has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycle in Burlington on Friday morning. It is not clear when the collision occurred, but just before 7:30 a.m. Halton police said...

1h ago

Driver charged after dump truck slams into Vaughan overpass, closing Hwy. 400 lanes

A 32-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving after police say his dump truck, travelling with its box raised, slammed into the Langstaff Road overpass on Highway 400 southbound early...

updated

30m ago

