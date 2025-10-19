Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Vaughan

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan.

Provincial police say the crash involved a total of three vehicles in the northbound lanes of the highway at Rutherford Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

In a social media post, investigators said witnesses reported the motorcyclist had been driving “aggressively” prior to the crash.

The age and gender of the motorcyclist were not immediately available.

The northbound lanes of the highway were reopened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.