Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Vaughan

Ontario Provincial Police investigate after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan on October 18, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 19, 2025 9:58 am.

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan.

Provincial police say the crash involved a total of three vehicles in the northbound lanes of the highway at Rutherford Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

In a social media post, investigators said witnesses reported the motorcyclist had been driving “aggressively” prior to the crash.

The age and gender of the motorcyclist were not immediately available.

The northbound lanes of the highway were reopened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

