Supporters of Edmonton teen Samuel Bird rally outside courthouse as case of accused killer is heard

Edmontonians show support for Samuel Bird's family outside the courthouse Oct. 20, 2025. (CityNews)

By News Staff

Posted October 20, 2025 7:19 pm.

There was a big show of support for the family of Indigenous teenager Samuel Bird outside the Edmonton courthouse on Monday, as the man accused of killing him made his first court appearance.

Samuel, 14, went missing on June 1, and his remains were found west of Edmonton on Thursday.

At the courthouse, 38-year-old Brian Clinton Farrell had his first appearance but didn’t come himself. Instead, his lawyer appeared on his behalf via video.

“I just wanted to see his face. See him,” said Calvin Bird, Samuel’s grandfather. “But he didn’t come on the screen. I just wanted to see… if I should could call him an animal – I don’t know what to call him. But I wanted to see his face.”

About 50 people rallied outside the courthouse, many with banners. Some were Samuel’s family members.

“Samuel wasn’t just another boy, he became everyone’s boy,” said Alanna Bird, Samuel’s mother. “And I see all the love, definitely, and I appreciate everyone so much.”

Edmontonians show support for Samuel Bird's family outside the courthouse Oct. 20, 2025. (CityNews)

There were many members of the public who just came to show their support

“It’s extremely important to come out,” said Blue Wentzell. “I also believe that protests work as long as there is consistence and true community, which is what a lot of people showed here today.”

Some wore ribbons in Samuel’s memory, calling for justice in the teen boy’s death.

Farrell’s next court date is set for next month.

Edmontonians show support for Samuel Bird's family outside the courthouse Oct. 20, 2025. (CityNews)
