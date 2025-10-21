Prime Minister Mark Carney ‘super pumped’ as Toronto Blue Jays return to World Series

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2025 10:55 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 11:20 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “super pumped” about the Toronto Blue Jays’ dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Mariners that sent them back to the World Series.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning in Ottawa, Carney praised George Springer’s go-ahead three-run homer that capped a 4-3 win and gave Toronto its first American League pennant since 1993.

“It’s fantastic. I mean, Springer coming through on one knee — it was an absolutely amazing game,” Carney said. “I’m super pumped for the World Series.”

Springer had taken a pitch off his right kneecap earlier in the series but still delivered one of the biggest home runs in franchise history to seal the Game 7 victory.

Carney noted he’d told U.S. President Donald Trump during their Oval Office meeting earlier this month that the Jays would reach the World Series — a prediction that proved right.

The prime minister said Monday’s moment reminded him of Joe Carter’s World Series-winning home run in 1993.

“Oh God … just the elation of a similar home run,” he said with a smile.

The Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. The first two games of the seven-game series will be played in Toronto, followed by three in Los Angeles, before returning north for the final two matches, if necessary.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

22m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

3h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Ontario to table fall fiscal update Nov. 6 amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table the province's fall economic statement on Nov. 6. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal update will be a plan to make the province's...

13m ago

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

22m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

3h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Ontario to table fall fiscal update Nov. 6 amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table the province's fall economic statement on Nov. 6. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal update will be a plan to make the province's...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

2h ago

2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was emotional when reflecting on the Blue Jays Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto will face the Dodgers in the World Series.

2h ago

1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.

12h ago

0:49
Fans react to the Blue Jays advancing to the World Series

"Let's go Blue Jays" chants rang out at the Rogers Centre as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series. Brandon Choghri captures the energy outside following the victory.

12h ago

2:20
Visitation rights at long-term care homes still source for debate

In a follow-up story to a previous Speakers Corner report, there are growing concerns long-term care homes are not following the rules when it comes to blocking certain visitors. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos