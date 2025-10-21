Prime Minister Mark Carney ‘super pumped’ as Toronto Blue Jays return to World Series

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “super pumped” about the Toronto Blue Jays’ dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Mariners that sent them back to the World Series.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning in Ottawa, Carney praised George Springer’s go-ahead three-run homer that capped a 4-3 win and gave Toronto its first American League pennant since 1993.

“It’s fantastic. I mean, Springer coming through on one knee — it was an absolutely amazing game,” Carney said. “I’m super pumped for the World Series.”

Springer had taken a pitch off his right kneecap earlier in the series but still delivered one of the biggest home runs in franchise history to seal the Game 7 victory.

Carney noted he’d told U.S. President Donald Trump during their Oval Office meeting earlier this month that the Jays would reach the World Series — a prediction that proved right.

The prime minister said Monday’s moment reminded him of Joe Carter’s World Series-winning home run in 1993.

“Oh God … just the elation of a similar home run,” he said with a smile.

The Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. The first two games of the seven-game series will be played in Toronto, followed by three in Los Angeles, before returning north for the final two matches, if necessary.