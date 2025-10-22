Quebec coroners call for metro platform screen doors in Montreal to prevent suicides

MONTREAL — The Quebec coroner’s office has released a series of recommendations aimed at preventing suicides in Montreal’s metro system.

They were produced by coroners who analyzed the cases of four men who died by suicide in the metro in 2024.

Their first recommendation is to advance the transit network’s timeline to study the installation of screen doors on metro platforms, currently set for 2033.

They are also recommending more video surveillance and an increase in the number of employees who are trained to recognize and intervene when someone is showing signs of distress.

The coroners say suicide is a complex phenomenon that can be rooted in a number of different factors and vulnerabilities.

They say 92 people died by suicide in the metro between 2015 and 2023, with an average of about 10 per year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press