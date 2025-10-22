‘They’re gouging the people’: Ford lashes out at Ticketmaster over Blue Jays resale ticket prices, considering legislation

Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif., on May 11, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Paul Sakuma

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 22, 2025 2:00 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 4:21 pm.

Premier Doug Ford says his government is looking into possible legislation to cap resale ticket prices in response to staggering prices for the upcoming World Series clash between the Toronto Blue Jays and L.A. Dodgers.

Single game tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday. As expected, they quickly sold out and resale prices soared into the thousands of dollars, with potential Game 7 tickets surpassing $10,000.

Ford thinks it’s unfair.

“My personal opinion … they’re gouging the people,” he said at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

“When you have one player in the market that controls the tickets, that’s not right for the people, so we are actually reviewing that right now.”

When pressed if that meant legislation was forthcoming, Ford replied: “We are looking at that right now.”

Back in 2019, it was Ford’s government that scrapped part of a law that would have capped ticket resale prices at 50 per cent above the original face value.

The ticket-capping plan was brought in by the previous Liberal government, but it was scrapped by Ford’s government after they were elected.

At the time, the Ford government said the rule was unenforceable and would have driven consumers to buy tickets on the black market, further spiking prices.

It seems Ford has had a change of heart on the issue.

“I just don’t believe in one company controlling everything and that’s what’s happening right now with Ticketmaster in my opinion,” he said.

CityNews has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment, but didn’t receive a reply by publication time.

Rogers Centre will host the first two games of the series, and Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Knowing thousands of fans won’t be able to attend live, the City of Toronto will host free public viewing parties at Nathan Phillips Square for all Blue Jays home games.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

2h ago

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

1h ago

PM Carney to lay groundwork for coming federal budget in speech

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to give a speech later Wednesday on the tough choices his Liberal government faces in its first budget. Carney is set to address a group of university...

27m ago

COVID-19 vaccines may help some cancer patients fight tumors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most widely used COVID-19 vaccines may offer a surprise benefit for some cancer patients – revving up their immune systems to help fight tumors. People with advanced lung or...

4h ago

Top Stories

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

2h ago

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

1h ago

PM Carney to lay groundwork for coming federal budget in speech

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to give a speech later Wednesday on the tough choices his Liberal government faces in its first budget. Carney is set to address a group of university...

27m ago

COVID-19 vaccines may help some cancer patients fight tumors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most widely used COVID-19 vaccines may offer a surprise benefit for some cancer patients – revving up their immune systems to help fight tumors. People with advanced lung or...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Child found safe after Amber Alert, suspect wanted in fatal Brampton shooting

Police believe a shooting that left a woman dead was an act of intimate parter violence. Michelle Mackey explains the chain of events that triggered an Amber Alert and hunt for a suspect.

17h ago

4:37
Peel police connect fatal shooting of woman in Brampton to Amber Alert

Peel police say the suspect wanted in connection to an earlier Amber Alert is also believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman in a Brampton parking lot.

19h ago

8:15
Toronto long-term winter weather outlook

It has been a mild fall so far, but sooner than you think, the mercury will be dropping. Natasha Ramsahai looks ahead to what type of weather you can expect to see this winter. 
9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.
2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was emotional when reflecting on the Blue Jays Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto will face the Dodgers in the World Series.
More Videos