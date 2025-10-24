The Latest: Varsho 2-run HR, Blue Jays and Dodgers tied through 4 innings of Game 1 of World Series

BOT 4: Snell gives up a leadoff single to deep right to Alejandro Kirk before surrendering a two-run home run to deep centre to Daulton Varsho to tie the game 2-2. Ernie Clement flies out to shallow centre field. Myles Straw lines out to centre field. Andres Gimenez is called out on strikes to end the inning.

TOP 4: Yesavage strikes out Enrique Hernandez and Tommy Edman swinging to start the inning, and Andy Pages flies out to deep right for his first 1-2-3 inning since the first.

BOT 3: Snell gets Davis Schneider to strike out swinging to begin the inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., singled through shortstop into left field. Bo Bichette grounds out to first, and Guerrero is out at second base to end the inning.

TOP 3: Yesavage walks Mookie Betts on five pitches to begin the inning. Freddie Freeman also walked on five pitches, and the Blue Jays’ bullpen is once again warming up. After starting Will Smith off with two strikes, Yesavage throws three straight balls to load the count before Smith singles to right field, scoring Betts to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Freeman is out at third. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to Bo Bichette at second, advancing Smith to third with two out. Max Muncy strikes out swinging to end the inning. Yesavage has thrown 71 pitches through three innings.

BOT 2: Snell gives up a base hit to left field to Ernie Clement. Myles Straw strikes out on a foul tip. Andres Gimenez also strikes out on a foul tip. George Springer hits into a force out to shallow infield, and Clement is thrown out at third to end the inning.

TOP 2: Yesavage walks Will Smith to start the inning on five pitches. Teoscar Hernandez hits into a force out at shortstop, forcing Smith out at second. Max Muncy hits a single to left field, advancing Hernandez to second. Enrique Hernandez singles to centre field and Teoscar Hernandez scores from second base to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Tommy Edman gets an infield hit, and there is no play at first, loading the bases. Andy Pages struck out on a 3-2 pitch. The Blue Jays’ bullpen begins warming up. Top of the order and Shohei Ohtani grounds out to Guerrero to end the inning.

BOT 1: Los Angeles starter Blake Snell gets George Springer to ground out to shallow left field. Davis Schneider pops out to short. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drew a walk. Bo Bichette, in his first at-bat in seven weeks, hits a single to shallow right, advancing Guerrero to third base. Alejandro Kirk draws a walk on a 3-2 count to load the bases. Dalton Varsho flied out to centre field. Snell needed 29 pitches to get out of the inning.

TOP 1: Trey Yesavage, the second youngest pitcher to start a World Series game, takes the mound to face Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to begin Game 1. He struck out Ohtani before getting Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to ground out to end the inning.

Bo Bichette isn’t just returning to the Toronto Blue Jays’ roster for the World Series. He’s switching positions for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Normally a shortstop, Bichette was set to play second base for the first time at the big-league level in the series opener Friday night at Rogers Centre. Bichette, who missed seven weeks with a left knee sprain, was added to the 26-man roster for the best-of-seven series earlier in the day. Infielder Ty France was also included, while outfielder Joey Loperfido and reliever Yariel Rodriguez were dropped.