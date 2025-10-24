Police investigate two separate but targeted shootings in Vaughan

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 24, 2025 4:34 pm.

Police in York Region are searching for suspects after shots were fired at two separate homes early Friday morning in Vaughan.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the Highway 27 and Medallion Boulevard area around 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found visible damage to the front of the home. A dark-coloured sedan was reportedly seen fleeing the area following the gunshots.

Just before 6 a.m., police were called to Gregory Scott Drive and Thomson Creek Boulevard in the Rutherford Road and Vaughan Mills Road area for reports of shots fired. Investigators say a man was seen firing multiple rounds towards a home before fleeing in a light-coloured sedan.

Police say both homes were occupied at the time of the shootings, but no physical injuries were reported.

At this time, investigators say they are treating the shootings as separate but targeted incidents.

Anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incidents is asked to contact the police.

