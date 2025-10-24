Supreme Court of Canada clarifies application of Good Samaritan drug overdose law

People take a break on the front lawn of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted October 24, 2025 10:37 am.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 12:38 pm.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has affirmed the acquittal of a man who was arrested at the scene of a drug overdose, a ruling that clarifies application of a law intended to reduce substance use deaths.

Parliament approved the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act eight years ago to help save lives from the scourge of drugs.

Under the provision, no one who seeks emergency medical or police assistance can be charged or convicted of simple drug possession if the evidence was discovered because that person sought assistance or stayed at the scene of the emergency.

In September 2020, Paul Eric Wilson was at the scene of a woman’s fentanyl overdose in Vanscoy, Sask.

After police arrived, Wilson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and, following a search, he was charged with various offences, though not drug possession.

Wilson’s conviction on firearm and identity document charges was overturned in 2023 by Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal, prompting the Crown to seek a hearing in the Supreme Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bo is back: Blue Jays finalize World Series roster ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday's opening game of the World Series. Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

updated

59m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

2h ago

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Bo is back: Blue Jays finalize World Series roster ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday's opening game of the World Series. Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

updated

59m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

2h ago

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:45
Mayor Chow reveals her bet with L.A. mayor ahead of World Series matchup

On Breakfast Television, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow revealed her bet with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the Blue Jays take on the Dodgers in the World Series.

5h ago

1:42
TTC and Metrolinx ramp up service as Toronto gears up for Jays' World Series run

The TTC and Metrolinx are stepping up service as Toronto gets ready for the Jays' World Series run. As Jazan Grewal reports, extra trains and staff will be added to handle the surge of fans heading downtown.

15h ago

3:03
Brampton mayor calls for rapid bail reform in wake of intimate partner violence death

Brampton's Mayor is reacting to Ottawa's sweeping changes to the criminal code in the wake of a young mother who was killed in a case of Intimate partner violence. Shauna Hunt reports.

19h ago

2:59
GTA residents split on key issues being tackled by Ford government: poll

A new poll conducted on behalf of CityNews is giving us a clearer picture of what GTA residents think of Premier Doug Ford and his policies, and there's one action in particular that isn't sitting well with most people.
1:56
On and off showers continuing through Thursday

A mostly cloudy day on Thursday with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Showers are expected to taper off late Friday.
More Videos