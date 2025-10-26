Canadian War Museum’s chief historian, Tim Cook, dies

Canadian military historian Tim Cook poses next to a maquette of the memorial at Vimy Ridge in the centre of the exhibition "Vimy - Beyond the Battle," at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025

OTTAWA — The Canadian War Museum says its chief historian and research director has died.

The museum’s CEO announced the death in a news release Sunday, saying Tim Cook was “instrumental in shaping the Canadian War Museum we know today.”

Caroline Dromaguet says Cook, who had served with the museum since 2002, played a large role in the popular permanent exhibition “For Crown and Country,” which is dedicated to the South African and First World Wars.

Dromaguet says he curated several major exhibitions, including” Victory 1918 – The Last 100 Days,” “Communities at War” and “War and Medicine.” She says he also was the museum’s champion for “In Their Own Voices,” an oral history project collecting interviews of veterans and their loved ones.

Cook was a graduate of Trent University, the Royal Military College of Canada, and the University of New South Wales.

He was a prolific author who published 19 books and dozens of scholarly articles.

“As Canada’s preeminent military historian, Tim Cook’s contributions to the museum since 2002 have been enormous,” Dromaguet said in the news release.

“(He) was a passionate ambassador both for the museum and for Canadian military history. He has forever left his own mark on history.”

The statement did not give a cause of death for Cook, nor his age.

In a 2023 interview with The Canadian Press about the refurbishing of the National War Memorial in St. John’s and construction of a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier there, Cook said the two world wars are particularly important in understanding the development of Canada, and how they shaped society.

“Memorials help focus memory,” he said at the time.

“There’s a lot that has happened in the past, and we as Canadians, as a society, as communities, often decide what we will mark for remembrance and war, sacrifice and war,” he said. “Service and war is something that we as Canadians have said we will mark with monuments and memorials.”

In another 2023 interview, this one about the maintenance of graves by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Cook said he’d visited many of the cemeteries. He called them sacred places.

“They are filled with history. They are steeped in sorrow,” he said. “And they are very powerful spots.”

The museum noted Cook received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation and the Governor General’s History Award. He was a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a Member of the Order of Canada.

Dromaguet said Cook mentored numerous museum historians and paved the way for important future research.

She said a more formal opportunity to celebrate Cook’s contributions will be shared soon.

Top Stories

Ford government reconsidering Bill 60 provisions when it comes to security of tenure for tenants

The Ford government says it is reconsidering some provisions in its omnibus bill introduced last week, which critics said would lead to the elimination of rent control and security of tenure for tenants....

1h ago

Was that Colonel Sanders behind home plate at the Blue Jays game?

No, your eyes weren't deceiving you, Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate. A man looking very much like founder of KFC, right down the white suit, hair, mustache and Van Dyke beard,...

1h ago

1 person arrested, police cruisers damaged in Etobicoke robbery

One person is in custody, and police are searching for others following a robbery in Etobicoke. Police say they were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of...

3h ago

Metrolinx adding new GO train trips, adjusting schedules starting Monday

Changes are coming to five GO Train rail lines starting Monday as Metrolinx adds new trips and adjusts schedules to improve service reliability and reduce congestion. Six new rush hour trips are being...

45m ago

