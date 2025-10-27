Police on the hunt for 2 suspects in ATM distraction thefts

Security image of two suspect in a distraction theft investigation. Toronto police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 27, 2025 4:58 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 5:46 pm.

Toronto police are trying to track down two suspects in a distraction theft investigation stemming from numerous incidents at bank machines throughout the city.

Officers were first called about a theft in the Eglinton Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area of Scarborough on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

An investigation was launched and police learned that two suspects attended several bank machines across the city, where they would allegedly follow customers and watch them withdraw money.

During that time, investigators say they would watch the person enter their PIN number.

“The suspect would follow the victim out and through distraction methods obtain their debit card,” Toronto police said in a release.

The suspects would then allegedly withdraw cash and make purchases using the stolen cards.

The two suspects have been identified as Constantin-Claudiu Paraschiv, 37, and Silviu-Romeo Florian, 38, both of Toronto.

Paraschiv is being sought on charges including theft under $5000, conspiracy to commit indictable offence, possess/use credit card obtained by an offence, attempt fraud over and theft of credit card.

Florian is wanted for possess/use credit card obtained by an offence, possess property or thing obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a set of reforms that would also see the limit for political donations raised to $5,000 and make public funding...

2h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

6h ago

Bichette to return, Scherzer takes the ball as Blue Jays-Dodgers clash in Game 3

The World Series shifts west with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers deadlocked at one game apiece, and Toronto will welcome back a familiar face to its starting lineup. Bo Bichette is expected...

8h ago

U.S. will require all travellers to have photo taken at land borders, airports

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed at all ports of entry and departure in United States. The changing security...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a set of reforms that would also see the limit for political donations raised to $5,000 and make public funding...

2h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

6h ago

Bichette to return, Scherzer takes the ball as Blue Jays-Dodgers clash in Game 3

The World Series shifts west with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers deadlocked at one game apiece, and Toronto will welcome back a familiar face to its starting lineup. Bo Bichette is expected...

8h ago

U.S. will require all travellers to have photo taken at land borders, airports

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed at all ports of entry and departure in United States. The changing security...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
'Good job premier!': Ford pressed on anti-U.S. tariff ad amid trade fallout

Liberal MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser pressed Premier Doug Ford on the U.S. tariff ad played during games one and two of the World Series. The ads were pulled after Trump ended trade talks with Canada over the campaign.

6h ago

2:21
Gardiner construction wraps up early

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway wrapped up hours ahead of schedule. Dilshad Burman has the details.

9h ago

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

18h ago

1:13
Blue Jays hoping to regain advantage in Game 3 of World Series

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Los Angeles and hearing from Blue Jays manager John Schneider and the players ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

16h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

23h ago

More Videos