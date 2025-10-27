Police on the hunt for 2 suspects in ATM distraction thefts

Toronto police are trying to track down two suspects in a distraction theft investigation stemming from numerous incidents at bank machines throughout the city.

Officers were first called about a theft in the Eglinton Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue area of Scarborough on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

An investigation was launched and police learned that two suspects attended several bank machines across the city, where they would allegedly follow customers and watch them withdraw money.

During that time, investigators say they would watch the person enter their PIN number.

“The suspect would follow the victim out and through distraction methods obtain their debit card,” Toronto police said in a release.

The suspects would then allegedly withdraw cash and make purchases using the stolen cards.

The two suspects have been identified as Constantin-Claudiu Paraschiv, 37, and Silviu-Romeo Florian, 38, both of Toronto.

Paraschiv is being sought on charges including theft under $5000, conspiracy to commit indictable offence, possess/use credit card obtained by an offence, attempt fraud over and theft of credit card.

Florian is wanted for possess/use credit card obtained by an offence, possess property or thing obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.