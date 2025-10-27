Trump says he won’t be meeting with Carney ‘for a long time’

KUALA LUMPUR — U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney this week while the pair are both in Asia.

Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force 1 today en route to Japan, saying he won’t be meeting with Carney “for a long time.”

He also says he doesn’t know when the new tariffs on Canada will come into effect.

Trump threatened to add a 10 per cent tariff on top of existing levies on Saturday, saying he was angry about an anti-tariff TV ad the Ontario government has been running in U.S. markets.

Carney, who is in Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, is set to speak with reporters today.

It will be the first time he’s taken questions since Trump cut off trade talks with Canada on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press