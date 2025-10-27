Trump says he won’t be meeting with Carney ‘for a long time’

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with United States President Donald Trump as they take questions from the media at the start of a meeting in the Oval Office in the White House, in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Oct 7, 2025 in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 4:50 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 5:12 am.

KUALA LUMPUR — U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney this week while the pair are both in Asia.

Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force 1 today en route to Japan, saying he won’t be meeting with Carney “for a long time.”

He also says he doesn’t know when the new tariffs on Canada will come into effect.

Trump threatened to add a 10 per cent tariff on top of existing levies on Saturday, saying he was angry about an anti-tariff TV ad the Ontario government has been running in U.S. markets.

Carney, who is in Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, is set to speak with reporters today.

It will be the first time he’s taken questions since Trump cut off trade talks with Canada on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

