George Springer not in Blue Jays’ lineup for Game 4 of World Series

George Springer is not in the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup for Game 4 of the World Series.

After manager John Schneider called Springer “hour-to-hour, day-to-day,” leading up to first pitch Tuesday (Sportsnet, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT), Toronto’s designated hitter wasn’t able to get himself ready to return to action against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 36-year-old left Game 3 on Monday with what the team called right-side discomfort.

Springer sustained the injury after an awkward swing in the seventh inning. He immediately motioned to the dugout and promptly exited alongside manager John Schneider and trainer Voon Chong.

Schneider said the team was awaiting MRI results during his post-game availability.

“Swinging will be the key to determine if he’s in there or not,” Schneider said pre-game Tuesday. “He was the first one here. A lot of treatment. A lot of work.”

Springer has already been playing through injury these playoffs after being hit in the knee by a pitch during Game 5 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, but he has not missed a game.

With Springer out, Bo Bichette will slide into the DH role, Nathan Lukes will handle leadoff duties and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will move up into the two hole.

Meanwhile, if Springer — whose regular-season OPS ranked only behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani — is eventually forced off the roster entirely, Joey Loperfido could step in. The outfielder entered late in the ALCS as an injury substitute for Anthony Santander.

The Blue Jays trail 2-1 in the World Series.