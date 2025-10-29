Bank of Canada set to announce key rate decision, publish new forecasts

The Bank of Canada is seen in Ottawa on April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted October 29, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2025 5:19 am.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to make an interest rate announcement and publish updated economic forecasts for the first time since January this morning.

The central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 2.5 per cent last month in its first cut since March.

Most economists expect the bank will deliver a second consecutive cut this morning as the economy shows cracks in the face of U.S. tariffs.

Annual inflation rose half a point to 2.4 per cent in September but BMO chief economist Doug Porter argues readings of underlying inflation were likely calm enough to warrant another cut.

After forgoing economic forecasts for months in the face of mounting trade uncertainty, the central bank will also give an update on its outlook for the economy and the path for inflation in a new monetary policy report.

The Bank of Canada will make its rate decision without a full picture of federal government finances as Ottawa intends to table its fall budget next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays tie up the World Series with 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4

The Toronto Blue Jays have tied up the World Series with a 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4. The Blue Jays and the Dodgers were coming off a marathon Game 3 that lasted 18 innings and...

8h ago

'He was locked in': In star-studded game, Blue Jays' Bieber shines brightest

As soon as Myles Straw saw Shane Bieber on Tuesday afternoon, he had a good feeling. Straw knew the Toronto Blue Jays had asked a lot of Bieber over the previous 24 hours and that even bigger tests...

20m ago

'Classic breakup cycle': Relationship experts weigh in on Blue Jays-Ohtani saga

He didn't return their advances. He decided to say yes to the rich Los Angeles suitor. Now they want their stuff back, and they want him to know -- loudly, and in front of a lot of people -- they're fine...

22m ago

More than half of Toronto, GTA residents agree with current reduced immigration levels: poll

Ten months after the federal government changed its immigration laws to reduce and restrict the number of immigrants coming to Canada, half of Toronto and the GTA say nothing has changed in terms of the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays tie up the World Series with 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4

The Toronto Blue Jays have tied up the World Series with a 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4. The Blue Jays and the Dodgers were coming off a marathon Game 3 that lasted 18 innings and...

8h ago

'He was locked in': In star-studded game, Blue Jays' Bieber shines brightest

As soon as Myles Straw saw Shane Bieber on Tuesday afternoon, he had a good feeling. Straw knew the Toronto Blue Jays had asked a lot of Bieber over the previous 24 hours and that even bigger tests...

20m ago

'Classic breakup cycle': Relationship experts weigh in on Blue Jays-Ohtani saga

He didn't return their advances. He decided to say yes to the rich Los Angeles suitor. Now they want their stuff back, and they want him to know -- loudly, and in front of a lot of people -- they're fine...

22m ago

More than half of Toronto, GTA residents agree with current reduced immigration levels: poll

Ten months after the federal government changed its immigration laws to reduce and restrict the number of immigrants coming to Canada, half of Toronto and the GTA say nothing has changed in terms of the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Blue Jays fans celebrate in L.A. as Jays tie series 2-2

CityNews sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans in Los Angeles after the team tied the World Series 2-2.

58m ago

2:28
Fans celebrate Blue Jays' Game 4 World Series win

Fans are celebrating inside the Rogers Centre and across Toronto after the Blue Jays 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4 to even up the World Series.

8h ago

2:17
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica: Canadian groups mobilize relief and rebuild

Hurricane Melissa, a Cat-5, slammed Jamaica’s south coast, with major damage in Saint Elizabeth. Helping Hands Jamaica and Food For The Poor Canada are raising funds for immediate relief and long-term rebuilding. Brandon Rowe reports.

11h ago

3:02
Rain to clear before trick-or-treating

An updated forecast shows the rain is expected to clear up for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

3:01
Budweiser Stage to be renamed RBC Amphitheatre and close for renovations

The event stage at Ontario Place will close from 2027 to 2029 for renovations to make it a year round concert venue. The lawn area will be expanded to increase capacity by 2000.

14h ago

More Videos