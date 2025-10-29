Donald Trump Jr. mocks ‘No Kings’ protests and praises father’s approach to Mideast at Saudi summit

Donald Trump Jr. stands near the Oval Office after a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk to his widow Erika Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2025 5:19 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2025 8:31 am.

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday mocked protesters who took part in “No Kings” demonstrations across the United States while praising his father’s business-first approach to the Middle East during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Trump spoke before business leaders and Saudi officials at the Future Investment Initiative, the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who feted President Donald Trump during his Mideast tour in May to the kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Trump backed the prince during his first term even after the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi officials at he kingdom’s consulate in Turkey. Prince Mohammed plans a trip to Washington next month as well.

Speaking alongside Omeed Malik of 1789 Capital, Donald Trump Jr. criticized Democratic Party policies and protesters targeting his father. Trump invests in 1789 and continues to work in the real estate arm of the family, the Trump Organization, which has expanded its Mideast offerings even as his father serves his second term in the White House.

In particular, Trump mocked the “No Kings” protests which drew tens of thousands of peoples to demonstrations across America, claiming it was “not an organic movement, it’s entirely manufactured and paid for by the usual puppets around the world and their” groups.

“If my father was a king, he probably wouldn’t have allowed those protests to happen,” he said. “You saw the people that were actually protesting — it’s the same crazy liberals from the ‘60s and ’70s, they’re just a lot older and fatter.”

Trump made the comments while visiting a nation ruled by an absolute monarchy where dissent is criminalized.

The “No Kings” demonstrations, the third mass mobilization since his father’s return to the White House, came against the backdrop of a government shutdown that is testing the core balance of power in the United States in a way protest organizers warn is a slide toward authoritarianism.

Trump separately acknowledged it was his first trip to Saudi Arabia and praised the changes he saw in the kingdom.

“When my father came here, unlike the last presidents who visited here, it wasn’t an apology tour,” Trump said. “It was, ‘How do we work together? How do we grow our respective economies? How do we create peace and stability in the region?’”

“There can be ‘America-First’ component to that, but there also can be a ‘Saudi-First’ component to that and everyone can actually benefit,” he added.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays tie up the World Series with 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4

The Toronto Blue Jays have tied up the World Series with a 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4. The Blue Jays and the Dodgers were coming off a marathon Game 3 that lasted 18 innings and...

8h ago

'He was locked in': In star-studded game, Blue Jays' Bieber shines brightest

As soon as Myles Straw saw Shane Bieber on Tuesday afternoon, he had a good feeling. Straw knew the Toronto Blue Jays had asked a lot of Bieber over the previous 24 hours and that even bigger tests...

21m ago

'Classic breakup cycle': Relationship experts weigh in on Blue Jays-Ohtani saga

He didn't return their advances. He decided to say yes to the rich Los Angeles suitor. Now they want their stuff back, and they want him to know -- loudly, and in front of a lot of people -- they're fine...

23m ago

More than half of Toronto, GTA residents agree with current reduced immigration levels: poll

Ten months after the federal government changed its immigration laws to reduce and restrict the number of immigrants coming to Canada, half of Toronto and the GTA say nothing has changed in terms of the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays tie up the World Series with 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4

The Toronto Blue Jays have tied up the World Series with a 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4. The Blue Jays and the Dodgers were coming off a marathon Game 3 that lasted 18 innings and...

8h ago

'He was locked in': In star-studded game, Blue Jays' Bieber shines brightest

As soon as Myles Straw saw Shane Bieber on Tuesday afternoon, he had a good feeling. Straw knew the Toronto Blue Jays had asked a lot of Bieber over the previous 24 hours and that even bigger tests...

21m ago

'Classic breakup cycle': Relationship experts weigh in on Blue Jays-Ohtani saga

He didn't return their advances. He decided to say yes to the rich Los Angeles suitor. Now they want their stuff back, and they want him to know -- loudly, and in front of a lot of people -- they're fine...

23m ago

More than half of Toronto, GTA residents agree with current reduced immigration levels: poll

Ten months after the federal government changed its immigration laws to reduce and restrict the number of immigrants coming to Canada, half of Toronto and the GTA say nothing has changed in terms of the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Blue Jays fans celebrate in L.A. as Jays tie series 2-2

CityNews sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans in Los Angeles after the team tied the World Series 2-2.

59m ago

2:28
Fans celebrate Blue Jays' Game 4 World Series win

Fans are celebrating inside the Rogers Centre and across Toronto after the Blue Jays 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4 to even up the World Series.

8h ago

2:17
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica: Canadian groups mobilize relief and rebuild

Hurricane Melissa, a Cat-5, slammed Jamaica’s south coast, with major damage in Saint Elizabeth. Helping Hands Jamaica and Food For The Poor Canada are raising funds for immediate relief and long-term rebuilding. Brandon Rowe reports.

11h ago

3:02
Rain to clear before trick-or-treating

An updated forecast shows the rain is expected to clear up for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

3:01
Budweiser Stage to be renamed RBC Amphitheatre and close for renovations

The event stage at Ontario Place will close from 2027 to 2029 for renovations to make it a year round concert venue. The lawn area will be expanded to increase capacity by 2000.

14h ago

More Videos