Lakeshore West GO trains stopping at Burlington GO due to incident at Aldershot

Trains along the Lakeshore West GO corridor will only be traveling as far west as Burlington GO after an incident at Aldershot GO on Tuesday afternoon.

The area is now in the hands of emergency personnel and trains can’t move through the area until an investigation is completed.

Travellers who are going west of Burlington, GO bus shuttles will be available to get to Aldershot GO and West Harbour.

Those who are traveling from West Harbour or Aldershot can take a GO bus shuttle to Burlington to connect with eastbound train service.

No timeline has been given for when service will resume.