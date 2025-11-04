How it started, how it ended: A chronology of Ontario’s ad blitz against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, laughs as he and Ontario Premier Doug Ford make an announcement at the Darlington Energy Complex in Courtice, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2025 5:18 am.

Here is a day-by-day chronology of the controversy over Ontario’s advertising campaign against U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods:

Tues., Oct. 14: The office of Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will spend $75 million to broadcast an anti-tariff ad in the United States using video of an address by former U.S. president Ronald Reagan, who said in 1987 that in the long run, “such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer.”

Tues., Oct. 21: A day after the ad airs during a broadcast of a baseball playoff game won by the Toronto Blue Jays, U.S. President Donald Trump says he saw the commercial, adding “if I was Canada I’d take that same ad also.”

Thu., Oct. 23: The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute says the ad misrepresents Reagan’s remarks and that Ontario did not seek or receive permission to “use and edit the remarks.”

Trump says he is ending trade negotiations with Canada over the commercial.

The ad isn’t a “fake” as Trump claims, but Reagan’s quotes are spliced together from different sections of the original speech. 

Ford’s office defends the ad.

Fri., Oct. 24: Trump accuses Canada of “cheating” by saying that Reagan did not like tariffs, which Trump claims the late president “loved.”

David McLaughlin and Geoff Norquay, who worked as senior policy advisers for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, say the ad did not misconstrue Reagan’s views on trade.

Ford says his government will pull the ad after the weekend, though it’s still set to run during the first two games of the World Series.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew encourages Ford to keep the ad campaign going, saying Trump’s tariffs betray Reagan’s legacy.

Sat., Oct. 25: Trump says the U.S. will impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canadian goods because Ontario didn’t immediately pull down the ad.

Mon., Oct. 27: Ford vows he will “never apologize” for pushing back against hostile trade measures designed to poach jobs from his province.

Fri., Oct. 31: Trump says Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for the ad but the U.S. president adds that trade talks are not resuming.

Sat., Nov. 1: Carney confirms he apologized to Trump and says he told Ford he didn’t think the province should run the ad campaign. 

Sun., Nov. 2: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the ad amounted to foreign interference in American public policy.

Mon., Nov. 3: Ford says Carney called him “a couple of times” from a trip to Asia to ask him to pull the ad campaign.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

2h ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

10h ago

Government needs opposition support on budget vote to avoid a winter election

OTTAWA — Federal politicians of all stripes say they don't want the coming budget vote to trigger a Christmas election — but nobody's ruling it out, meaning voters might soon have to resist the temptation...

20m ago

Top Stories

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

2h ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

10h ago

Government needs opposition support on budget vote to avoid a winter election

OTTAWA — Federal politicians of all stripes say they don't want the coming budget vote to trigger a Christmas election — but nobody's ruling it out, meaning voters might soon have to resist the temptation...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
TTC and Metrolinx both defend transit plans after fans left stranded post game 7

The TTC says it did what it said it would do, and Metrolinx says it carried out its plan. Some Blue Jays fans were left stranded after Game 7 went late and train service ended.

12h ago

0:44
Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer

Toronto police say they are reviewing the circumstances after a female suspect was run over by a Toronto police cruiser during an arrest on Nov. 1.

13h ago

2:40
Showers to end on Tuesday, winds continue in the morning

Strong wind will continue through the morning Tuesday, but showers should be tapering off with slightly above seasonal temperatures and sun. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:55
Video shows Toronto police SUV roll over suspect during Jane Park Plaza arrest

A video showing a Toronto police SUV roll over a suspect after she was tased in the Jane Park Plaza has gone viral. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

13h ago

3:43
Ontario Labour Minister Piccini faces calls to resign over skills-fund scandal

A new poll detailed the growing calls for the resignation of Ontario's Labour Minister David Piccini for awarding funds to projects backed by lobbyists under the province's skills training program.

20h ago

More Videos