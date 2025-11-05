Ottawa Redblacks hire Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie as their head coach and GM

The Ottawa Redblacks have hired Ryan Dinwiddie as their new head coach and general manager.

Dinwiddie, who led the Toronto Argonauts to two Grey Cup titles over five seasons, takes over coaching duties from Bob Dyce, who was relieved of his duties after Ottawa posted a 4-14 record this season to miss the CFL playoffs.

Dinwiddie also assumes the GM title, with Shawn Burke — who was hired in that capacity in December 2021 — being promoted to vice-president of football operations with the club.

Dinwiddie was able to leave Toronto to assume the Ottawa position because it was a promotion from his Argos’ post.

“We want to thank Ryan for everything he brought to this organization over the last five seasons. A capable, competent, and committed coach, he delivered more than we could have asked… Two Grey Cup championships, a Coach of the Year Award, a 16-2 regular season, and the fourth most wins for a coach in Toronto Argonauts history,” Argos GM Michael Clemons said in a statement.

Ottawa has missed the CFL playoffs in five of the last six seasons since losing 27-16 to the Calgary Stampeders in the 2018 Grey Cup.