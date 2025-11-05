Toronto Hydro expects to restore electricity in Moss Park 24 hours after lights went out

Toronto Hydro outage map showing area of Moss Park that has been without electricity since just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. TORONTO HYDRO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 5, 2025 10:26 pm.

Toronto Hydro says it hopes to have power restored to customers in the Moss Park area of the city by Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after the incident was first reported.

Almost 600 customers have been without power since 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, due to what the utility says is an underground cable fault.

“As our crews continue underground repairs, we’ve identified that the cable fault causing this outage appears to be the result of a suspected third-party dig-in at an active construction site in the area,” Toronto Hydro said in a social media update just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. “This work is unrelated to Toronto Hydro but appears to have damaged our infrastructure.”

In a subsequent update, Toronto Hydro said the repair process was “complex and time-consuming” due to the location of the fault.

“It involves safely identifying, repairing and testing the damaged infrastructure before we can return it to service.”

Toronto Hydro said it hoped to have service restored “around 8:30 a.m.” Thursday, but noted that it was still just an estimate.

“Rest assured, our teams are doing everything possible to get the lights back on as soon as they can. We know this prolonged outage has been difficult, and we truly appreciate your patience.”

The outage currently affects customers in an area from Queen Street East south to Front Street East, and Jarvis Street east to Parliament Street.

