B.C. ostriches’ fate in hands of Supreme Court, with cull decision imminent

Karen Espersen, right, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, speaks with supporters with her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, as the Canadian Food Agency prepares to cull 400 of the farm’s ostriches this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 4:55 am.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada is set to release its decision on whether to hear a B.C. ostrich farm’s final appeal to save its flock, more than 10 months after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency ordered a cull amid an avian flu outbreak last December.

Universal Ostrich Farms in the southern Interior community of Edgewood, B.C., has already lost legal challenges in Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, and the fate of the flock of 300 or so birds now hinges on the high court’s decision.

The Supreme Court of Canada stayed the cull in September while it considered whether to hear the case, and if it decides not to, there would be no legal barrier against the agency carrying out the killings.

The court does not release reasons for dismissing or allowing a case, and legal experts say the odds are stacked against the farm today when considering the rulings from the federal courts earlier this year.

The saga over the flock has seen supporters converge on the property to oppose the possible cull, as well as interventions from U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said the birds should be saved because of their scientific value.

The farm’s owners say the CFIA’s policy of destroying flocks after an avian flu detection is flawed, and their ostriches have developed “herd immunity,” while the CFIA says ostriches that appear healthy may still spread the disease.

The CFIA currently has custody of the birds and the farm’s owners have claimed they were forcibly and unlawfully removed from the property by the agency and the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Scarborough

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in an industrial area of Scarborough. Toronto police say a pick-up truck crashed in the Markham Road and Finch Avenue East area just before 7 p.m. Wednesday....

7h ago

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

10h ago

Ontario to provide financial update amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to table a fall fiscal update today, with a look at how the province's books are faring amid the impacts of U.S. tariffs. The government projected...

1h ago

Toronto Hydro expects to restore electricity in Moss Park 24 hours after lights went out

Toronto Hydro says it hopes to have power restored to customers in the Moss Park area of the city by Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after the incident was first reported. Almost 600 customers...

8h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Scarborough

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in an industrial area of Scarborough. Toronto police say a pick-up truck crashed in the Markham Road and Finch Avenue East area just before 7 p.m. Wednesday....

7h ago

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

10h ago

Ontario to provide financial update amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to table a fall fiscal update today, with a look at how the province's books are faring amid the impacts of U.S. tariffs. The government projected...

1h ago

Toronto Hydro expects to restore electricity in Moss Park 24 hours after lights went out

Toronto Hydro says it hopes to have power restored to customers in the Moss Park area of the city by Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after the incident was first reported. Almost 600 customers...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Education minister defends paying school supervisors $350,000 salary to fix spending

Critics are blasting the Ford government for forcing school boards to pay school supervisors a hefty $350,000 annual salary. As Tina Yazdani reports, Education Minister Paul Calandra says it's an appropriate amount of money.

13h ago

1:42
Canadian Tire unveils Hudson's Bay stripes collection

Canadian Tire Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Brand Eva Salem explains the process of the retailer's new Hudson's Bay stripes collection after acquiring the iconic logo in a bidding war following the closure of the Bay's stores.

18h ago

0:29
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by pick-up truck

A man in his 50s was left in life-threatening condition after being struck by a pick-up truck on Bathurst and St. Clair.

20h ago

2:11
Philippines deals with aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in central Philippines Tuesday morning, leaving a path of death and destruction in its wake. Karling Donoghue details rescue and recovery efforts.
2:34
Isolated showers Wednesday with strong wind gusts

Isolated showers are expected on Wednesday alongside some strong wind gusts before temperatures drop further this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos