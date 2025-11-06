Toronto police officer struck after driver flees during traffic stop in Scarborough
Posted November 6, 2025 2:00 pm.
A Toronto police officer has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle as the driver allegedly fled a traffic stop in Scarborough.
Police say the officer was conducting a stop in the Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue area just after 11:30 a.m.
The driver then allegedly fled the area, striking the officer. A vehicle not involved in the investigation was also struck by the suspect vehicle.
The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The driver was located shortly after and has been arrested.
The investigation is still ongoing.