First annual Indigenous Veterans Day in Manitoba marked with powwow

Hundreds of veterans, family members and First Nations leaders gathered to commemorate the first annual powwow to mark Indigenous Veterans Day at Sgt. Tommy Prince Place in Winnipeg on Saturday.

The day was not only meant tohonour Indigenous veterans, but also to remember the discrimination many of the veterans faced during and after their military service, being denied benefits and the right to vote.

Kelly Brown, an Indigenous veteran, said both his grandfather and father fought in the First and Second World Wars and didn’t get any recognition.

“On the field, we were a brotherhood, then when we came back home, we we’re looked down upon,” Brown said.

“It’s very overwhelming,” Brown added, “to just be able to remember them and the sacrifices they did, and the other brothers and sisters that were in service, just to give them that acknowledgement, and the respect that they deserve.”

The event marked first official after Bill 210, the Indigenous Veterans Day Act was passed by the provincial legislature earlier this week.

Premier Wab Kinew, who was not present at the event, said in a statement Saturday, “We’re proud to pass legislation that honours the extraordinary legacy of First Nations, Inuit and Métis veterans who have served and continue to serve our country.”

Renata Meconse, organizer of the powwow said, “For me it’s a very special day to remember my dad and to honour his memory.”

“He was a First Nations veteran who was always present in First Nations powwows and events,” Meconse added.

The provincial government supported the event with $20,000 in funding.

“We wouldn’t be able to have this pow if it wasn’t for the support from Manitoba, and it shows that they’re recognizing this day and know the importance of Indigenous Veterans Day and, of course, Remembrance Day.”