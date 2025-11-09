Brampton man charged in 2 extortion-related shootings in Peel Region

A 25-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with what police say was a pair of extortion-related shootings in Peel Region in October.

Police in Peel Region allege two suspects showed up at a home near Old School Road and Creditview Road just before 3 a.m. on October 26, and according to surveillance video, one of them poured an accelerant on the driveway before igniting it. Both suspects then allegedly fired several shots at the home before fleeing in a silver BMW SUV.

Investigators say a short time later, the same suspects showed up at a business near Advance Boulevard and Dixie Road and surveillance video shows one of the suspects firing several rounds towards the business before fleeing the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported in either incident.

Investigators say with the help of the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, 25-year-old Iqbal Bhagria was taken into custody on November 7 and has been charged with two counts of intentionally discharging a firearm recklessly, arson, unauthorized possession of a firearm and uttering a forged document.

Police say they are continuing to try and identify the second suspect in connection with these incidents.