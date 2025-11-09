Brampton man charged in 2 extortion-related shootings in Peel Region

Photo of Iqbal Bhagria. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 9, 2025 4:20 pm.

A 25-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with what police say was a pair of extortion-related shootings in Peel Region in October.

Police in Peel Region allege two suspects showed up at a home near Old School Road and Creditview Road just before 3 a.m. on October 26, and according to surveillance video, one of them poured an accelerant on the driveway before igniting it. Both suspects then allegedly fired several shots at the home before fleeing in a silver BMW SUV.

Investigators say a short time later, the same suspects showed up at a business near Advance Boulevard and Dixie Road and surveillance video shows one of the suspects firing several rounds towards the business before fleeing the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported in either incident.

Investigators say with the help of the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, 25-year-old Iqbal Bhagria was taken into custody on November 7 and has been charged with two counts of intentionally discharging a firearm recklessly, arson, unauthorized possession of a firearm and uttering a forged document.

Police say they are continuing to try and identify the second suspect in connection with these incidents.

Top Stories

Health officials warn this year's flu season could be one of the worst

Cold and flu season is back, and this year, health experts say it could hit harder than usual. Early data from countries like Australia, where flu season starts earlier, show higher infection rates and...

56m ago

Woman struck, critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A woman in her 60s suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday. Police in York Region say the crash occurred just before noon in the intersection of Famous Avenue...

4h ago

Special weather statement in effect for Toronto and GTA

The first dose of wintry weather hit the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Environment Canada issued special weather statements for snowfall from London to Ottawa, with Toronto expected to receive between...

20m ago

Police seek woman in two downtown store robberies

Toronto police are searching for a woman in connection with a pair of downtown robberies. Investigators say a woman entered a store in the Dundas Street West and Bay Street area just after 9 p.m. on...

1h ago

