18 people sent to the hospital after mobile lounge crashes at Washington D.C.-area airport

FILE - A sign of Washington Dulles International Airport station is seen during the opening of new Silver Line Extension at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2025 6:54 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 7:25 pm.

DULLES, Va. (AP) — A vehicle transporting passengers at a Washington, D.C.-area airport hit a dock at the building Monday afternoon, sending 18 people to the hospital, according to officials.

A mobile lounge, which transports passengers between the terminal and aircraft, struck the dock at an angle at about 4:30 p.m. at Washington Dulles International Airport as it was pulling up to the building, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement. The dock is where the vehicle stops to let people into the concourse.

The passengers who were hurt have non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital by the fire department, according to the authority.

“The airport is open and operating as normal,” according to the authority’s statement.

There are 19 mobile lounges at Dulles and they can carry up to 102 passengers, according to the airport’s website. They are about 54 feet (16.5 meters) long and 16 feet (4.9 meters) wide.

Top Stories

York Region residents stunned by size of new recycling bins

Several Aurora residents say they are perplexed by the new 95 gallon recycling carts they received last week. "I wanted to do my part, and recycle everything I can," says Manuel, an Aurora resident....

22m ago

Man, 61, dead following fatal Markham collision

A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Markham late Monday afternoon. York police say just before 5:40 p.m., a Volkswagen and Honda collided on Reesor Road and 16th Avenue. Two adult males...

32m ago

Suspect in Scarborough homicide turns himself in, 2 others remain at large

One of the three suspects in a fatal September shooting in Scarborough has turned himself in to police. Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Yueyuan...

4h ago

Chief justice to stand in for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Remembrance Day due to illness

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is recovering in hospital from a respiratory virus, leaving her unable to preside over the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Rideau Hall said Monday. Chief...

1h ago

