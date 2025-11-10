Veterans Affairs minister ‘respects’ independence of court in poppy ban decision

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Jill McKnight rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2025 7:30 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 8:14 pm.

OTTAWA — Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight says she respects the independence of Nova Scotia’s judiciary in determining judges have the right to ban the poppy from their courtrooms.

Earlier this week, the heads of Nova Scotia’s supreme and provincial courts expressed their support for judges who ban court staff from pinning poppies to their robes during proceedings.

The judges gave an example of a non-veteran charged with assault of a veteran walking into a courtroom where staff are wearing poppies, suggesting it could make the accused doubt the neutrality of the process.

“The poppy is a powerful symbol of remembrance for all who have served and sacrificed on behalf of Canada, and something that I wear with pride,” McKnight wrote in a statement.

“As the directive originates from the judiciary, we respect their independence and cannot comment further.”

The decision from Nova Scotia’s benches has sparked criticism from federal politicians.

Conservative MP Frank Caputo, the party’s justice critic, worked as a Crown prosecutor in Kamloops, B.C., before entering politics.

“I wore my poppy — always — including in Supreme Court when gowned. I saw a judge or two wear one,” Caputo posted on social media.

“We have freedom to be governed by the rule of law rather than a tyrannical state because people shed blood for our country. We should never forget this. Including in the courtroom.”

Fellow Conservative MP Aaron Gunn posted on social media that the poppy is not a political symbol, and called the decision “another ridiculous and dumb ruling by a Canadian judge.”

“The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and respect for those who served, sacrificed and continue to represent Canada in uniform today,” Gunn wrote.

“It transcends politics, partisanship and ideology – and it has done so for over 100 years.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.

— With files from Emily Baron Cadloff in Halifax

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Region residents stunned by size of new recycling bins

Several Aurora residents say they are perplexed by the new 95 gallon recycling carts they received last week. "I wanted to do my part, and recycle everything I can," says Manuel, an Aurora resident....

24m ago

Man, 61, dead following fatal Markham collision

A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Markham late Monday afternoon. York police say just before 5:40 p.m., a Volkswagen and Honda collided on Reesor Road and 16th Avenue. Two adult males...

34m ago

Suspect in Scarborough homicide turns himself in, 2 others remain at large

One of the three suspects in a fatal September shooting in Scarborough has turned himself in to police. Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Yueyuan...

5h ago

Chief justice to stand in for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Remembrance Day due to illness

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is recovering in hospital from a respiratory virus, leaving her unable to preside over the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Rideau Hall said Monday. Chief...

1h ago

Top Stories

York Region residents stunned by size of new recycling bins

Several Aurora residents say they are perplexed by the new 95 gallon recycling carts they received last week. "I wanted to do my part, and recycle everything I can," says Manuel, an Aurora resident....

24m ago

Man, 61, dead following fatal Markham collision

A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Markham late Monday afternoon. York police say just before 5:40 p.m., a Volkswagen and Honda collided on Reesor Road and 16th Avenue. Two adult males...

34m ago

Suspect in Scarborough homicide turns himself in, 2 others remain at large

One of the three suspects in a fatal September shooting in Scarborough has turned himself in to police. Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Yueyuan...

5h ago

Chief justice to stand in for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Remembrance Day due to illness

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is recovering in hospital from a respiratory virus, leaving her unable to preside over the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Rideau Hall said Monday. Chief...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

5h ago

2:02
'We’re still waiting!' Thousands of passengers impacted by Air Canada strike still waiting for payment

Despite promises passengers impacted by the August Air Canada strike would be reimbursed, many are still waiting. Air Canada responds by issuing new deadline to resolve all open claims. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

0:29
Canada loses measles elimination status amid ongoing cases

After 27 years, Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status amid ongoing transmission of the virus among unvaccinated communities.

7h ago

2:23
First blast of winter hits the GTA

The first significant snowfall of the season has arrived, blanketing Toronto and the GTA with close to 10 cm. Rob Leth with how people across the region are navigating the snow event.
1:52
Out goes the snow, in comes the cold

Snowfall ends overnight, ushering in a brief cold snap with highs struggling to reach zero on Monday and windchill making it feel more like -6.
More Videos