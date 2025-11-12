‘It fuels imagination:’ Bearbraham Lincoln sculpture unveiled in North York

A 10-metre bronze bear now towers over Eglinton & Don Mills. A $3 million public-art project built through Toronto’s Percent for Public Art Program. The park’s grand opening is set for later this month. Brandon Rowe reports.

By Brandon Rowe

Posted November 12, 2025 7:01 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 7:20 pm.

At Eglinton and Don Mills, a 10-metre-tall female grizzly – dubbed ‘Bearbraham Lincoln’ – now watches over a changing neighbourhood – a bronze symbol of leadership, care, and quiet strength.

“It’s actually an exact replica of the Lincoln monument in size and scale,” said artist Dean Drever. “That always inspired me as a kid, just the awe of it. So, putting a bear in that giant chair, especially in front of a park where kids will play, I love that. It fuels imagination.”

The piece is called Seated Bear and Friends, was created through Toronto’s Percent for Public Art Program, which requires developers to fund art in public spaces. Commissioned by Aspen Ridge Homes, the cost of the installation is expected at roughly $3 million due to the ballooning cost of labour and materials. It’s built using 3D printing and casting technology that transformed thousands of foam blocks into bronze before being assembled on-site.

The sculpture Seated Bear and Friends – which has been dubbed ‘Bearbraham Lincoln’ by some – is seen at Eglinton Avenue and Don Mills. CITYNEWS

“It’s very important for public art as an aspect of animating the public realm, really creating a sense of community, especially in these new development sites where thousands of residents and retailers will soon move in,” said Andrea Mantin, project manager of Public Art with the City of Toronto. “These pieces help ground a site and create identity for the area.”

For Drever, that sense of community and the chance to build something lasting are what make the long hours and heavy lifting worthwhile.

“First and foremost, I feel extremely lucky to work on something of this scale. When you’re actually in it, it’s pretty easy to lose sight of what you’re doing. Actually, you get fairly focused on what you’re doing. I finished it about a week ago, and I don’t know if it’s fully hit me what it means. I’ve been at it for so long.”

The sculpture will be officially unveiled when Big Bear Park opens later this month, welcoming residents and visitors to explore the site for the first time.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto City Council approves new snow clearing plan

City Council has approved an updated snow removal plan with the hopes of avoiding last February's debacle that left residents angry and frustrated. A series of storms dumped more than 50 cm of snow...

18m ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

2h ago

Toronto man works overtime to shut down suspected fraudsters

Every year, thousands of Canadians fall victim to investment scams, losing hundreds of millions of dollars. “It’s really rampant,” said Armin Zamani, who is a self-declared tech nerd and uses...

Speakers Corner

0m ago

Boy, 14, stabbed in Forest Hill park

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Forest Hill. Investigators say they were called to a park in the Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton Avenue West area just...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto City Council approves new snow clearing plan

City Council has approved an updated snow removal plan with the hopes of avoiding last February's debacle that left residents angry and frustrated. A series of storms dumped more than 50 cm of snow...

18m ago

High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety...

2h ago

Toronto man works overtime to shut down suspected fraudsters

Every year, thousands of Canadians fall victim to investment scams, losing hundreds of millions of dollars. “It’s really rampant,” said Armin Zamani, who is a self-declared tech nerd and uses...

Speakers Corner

0m ago

Boy, 14, stabbed in Forest Hill park

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Forest Hill. Investigators say they were called to a park in the Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton Avenue West area just...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

5h ago

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

9h ago

3:00
Chow to challenge Ford's housing bill on 'easier' evictions of renters

Among Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's key items for the day at city hall, is a challenge to the provincial government's proposed Housing Bill 60, which aims to change Ontario's eviction system.

9h ago

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

2:35
Residents say beloved ravine threatened by proposed condo development

Beaches residents say an 11-storey condo proposal threatens the wildlife in the Glen Stewart Ravine. Brandon Choghri with why they're concerned, and why the agreement between the city and the developer remains a mystery.
More Videos