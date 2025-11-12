‘It fuels imagination:’ Bearbraham Lincoln sculpture unveiled in North York

At Eglinton and Don Mills, a 10-metre-tall female grizzly – dubbed ‘Bearbraham Lincoln’ – now watches over a changing neighbourhood – a bronze symbol of leadership, care, and quiet strength.

“It’s actually an exact replica of the Lincoln monument in size and scale,” said artist Dean Drever. “That always inspired me as a kid, just the awe of it. So, putting a bear in that giant chair, especially in front of a park where kids will play, I love that. It fuels imagination.”

The piece is called Seated Bear and Friends, was created through Toronto’s Percent for Public Art Program, which requires developers to fund art in public spaces. Commissioned by Aspen Ridge Homes, the cost of the installation is expected at roughly $3 million due to the ballooning cost of labour and materials. It’s built using 3D printing and casting technology that transformed thousands of foam blocks into bronze before being assembled on-site.

The sculpture Seated Bear and Friends – which has been dubbed ‘Bearbraham Lincoln’ by some – is seen at Eglinton Avenue and Don Mills. CITYNEWS

“It’s very important for public art as an aspect of animating the public realm, really creating a sense of community, especially in these new development sites where thousands of residents and retailers will soon move in,” said Andrea Mantin, project manager of Public Art with the City of Toronto. “These pieces help ground a site and create identity for the area.”

For Drever, that sense of community and the chance to build something lasting are what make the long hours and heavy lifting worthwhile.

“First and foremost, I feel extremely lucky to work on something of this scale. When you’re actually in it, it’s pretty easy to lose sight of what you’re doing. Actually, you get fairly focused on what you’re doing. I finished it about a week ago, and I don’t know if it’s fully hit me what it means. I’ve been at it for so long.”

The sculpture will be officially unveiled when Big Bear Park opens later this month, welcoming residents and visitors to explore the site for the first time.