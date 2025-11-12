Durham police seek 2 suspects in jewellery store smash-and-grab at Oshawa Centre
Posted November 12, 2025 3:33 pm.
Last Updated November 12, 2025 3:34 pm.
Police in Durham Region are on the hunt for two suspects who robbed a jewellery store in Oshawa on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the Paris Jewellers store in the Oshawa Centre at 419 King Street West at around 8:30 p.m. on November 11.
Police say two masked males entered the store and began smashing display cases.
“The suspects stole jewelry prior to fleeing the area in a vehicle. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen,” a Durham police release states.
No injuries were reported, and no detailed suspect descriptions are available.